Sad News trickling out of Burundi indicates that a local musician Niyomwungere Leonard has died after losing a battle with Covid19.

On Friday, Dr Thaddee Ndikumana the Minister of Public Health and the Figth against AIDS announced via a statement that two more people have tested positive to the deadly coronavirus.

Niyomwungere the musician was among these new cases. He was referred to Kira Hospital by another clinic in Bujumbura. He had no history of travel. This is a case of local contamination.

The statement said the Rapid Intervention Team of the Health Ministry took samples from 26 contact persons of the 3 patients tested positive for Covid19 and from another contact case which is hospitalized at Kira Hospital in total 27 people were taken.

“The first positive case is a contact person in one of the 3 cases confirmed to Covid19, it is a Burundian woman, 48 years old resident of Bujumbura,” the statement said.