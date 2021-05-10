Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush

Reports from neighbouring Burundi indicate that unknown gunmen have laid an ambush and killed 11 people and injured several others in Muramvya Province in the central part of the highly isolated country.

According to witnesses, 4 vehicles fell into an ambush mounted by a group of heavily armed men on Sunday around 7:30 pm a few kilometres from the capital of the province of Muramvya, close to a Red Cross antenna on the busy Gitega-Bujumbura axis.

As the speeding vehicles reached this point, armed men opened fire on vehicles heading for Bujumbura.

Burundi police confirmed 8 people were found dead at the scene. There were several wounded among the occupants of these vehicles. Some people have been burned beyond recognition.

“There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” according to a medical source quoted my local media.

Among the people killed is an officer of the Burundian army, the LT. Col. Onesphore Nizigiyimana.

According to details, this officer served in Somalia as part of AMISOM. His daughter was killed, his wife and another child were injured. Also a staff of the Burundi central bank lost his life in this ambush.

Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with guns and grenades.

“We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of bandits. (…) All criminals must be put out of action,” reacted President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday.

This ambush occurs less than a month of an attack perpetrated by armed men in Rusaka in the province of Mwaro that left 7 dead and 3 wounded. These armed men have not yet been identified.