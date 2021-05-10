National
Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush
Reports from neighbouring Burundi indicate that unknown gunmen have laid an ambush and killed 11 people and injured several others in Muramvya Province in the central part of the highly isolated country.
According to witnesses, 4 vehicles fell into an ambush mounted by a group of heavily armed men on Sunday around 7:30 pm a few kilometres from the capital of the province of Muramvya, close to a Red Cross antenna on the busy Gitega-Bujumbura axis.
As the speeding vehicles reached this point, armed men opened fire on vehicles heading for Bujumbura.
Burundi police confirmed 8 people were found dead at the scene. There were several wounded among the occupants of these vehicles. Some people have been burned beyond recognition.
“There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” according to a medical source quoted my local media.
Among the people killed is an officer of the Burundian army, the LT. Col. Onesphore Nizigiyimana.
According to details, this officer served in Somalia as part of AMISOM. His daughter was killed, his wife and another child were injured. Also a staff of the Burundi central bank lost his life in this ambush.
Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with guns and grenades.
“We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of bandits. (…) All criminals must be put out of action,” reacted President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday.
This ambush occurs less than a month of an attack perpetrated by armed men in Rusaka in the province of Mwaro that left 7 dead and 3 wounded. These armed men have not yet been identified.
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Eight people are currently hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a gas can explosion at a restaurant in down town Kigali earlier Sunday.
The incident happened at Gakiriro Gisozi inside a restaurant owned by one identified as Anne. Ambulances were seen ferrying the sick from the accident scene. It has not yet been established what could have caused the gas can to explode.
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden
President Evariste Ndayishimiye has shown off a healthy soybean garden and expects good harvest in the next month.
“My wife and I visited, this Friday, our field of more than 4ha in the Mwurire locality in Bugendana Municipality (Gitega Province), where we cultivated soybeans. I urge other state officials to lead by example in the fight against poverty in Burundi,” the President said.
Land locked Burundi’s economy is dominated by subsistence agriculture (90 percent of total population). The main staple crops grown are banana, cassava, sweet potato and beans. Agriculture accounts for 32.9% of Burundi’s GDP. The country mainly exports coffee, tea, sugar and cotton.
Early this week on May 5th, Burundian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have just agreed to release U$21 million to support the sustainable development of agricultural and livestock value chains.
The aim of this government initiative is to “contribute in a sustainable way” to improving food and nutritional security and increasing the incomes of Burundian populations, particularly those in the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Ngozi.
Of the financing provided by the AfDB, $13 million comes from the African Development Fund (ADF).
The other part of the envelope is provided by the Transition Support Facility (TSF), a mechanism set up by the AfDB to fight against fragility and improve financing for climate resilience.
The Burundian government’s PADCAE-B is therefore in line with the strategic objectives of this mechanism of the AfDB Group, which has already mobilized 2 billion dollars for low-income countries.
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
The inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday is a sharp reminder that politics is just but a game. It will be a moment to ponder on whether to believe politicians.
Museveni who gunned his way to the helm of the country after a protracted guerrilla war against Presidents Idi Amin and Milton Obote’s governments will on Wednesday go down in history as a leader who reneged his own convictions of early 90’s.
The 77 year-old former rebel leader is on record through his book ‘sowing the mustard seed’ (1997) identifying Africa’s problem being leaders overstaying in power. Museveni has been in power since 1986, and subsequently abolishing Presidential term limits in 2005 to allow himself continuous grip on power.
Later the constitutional provision on age limit (75years) for those seeking the position of President was scrapped provoking a year-long protests against this adjustment.
“I think you should ask the medical doctors. I should not interfere with their work. You should get a medical report about the fitness of someone past 75 years: on whether that person is physically fit to lead or not?,” Museveni said in 2017.
Ugandans are extremely supercharged ahead of Museveni’s inauguration on Wednesday almost five months after winning the controversial January 14 election with 58.64% of the votes.
Esther Mbayo, Minister for the Presidency revealed that a total of 21 heads of state and world leaders have confirmed will attend Museveni’s inauguration in the capital Kampala.
“The president has extended invitations to 42 Heads of State both from Africa and the rest of the world, and so far 21 have confirmed attendance,” Mbayo said.
Other details indicate that a total of 4,000 guests have been invited to attend the function at Kololo Independence Ceremonial grounds in the capital, Kampala, under strict COVID-19 prevention measures, amid criticism that Museveni will himself fault the tactic.
Failed Diplomacy
Uganda which used to enjoy good neighbourliness from 60’s until early 90s has drastically lost its friendships and considered a regional security threat due to Museveni’s antagonism.
In 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda accusing the northern neighbour of hosting and facilitating Rwanda’s enemies. Hundreds of Rwandans have suffered torture, detention without trial and death on suspicion that they are engaged in espionage.
Rwanda’s government ordered its citizens not to travel to Uganda claiming that Rwandan citizens were not safe across the border.
In August 2019, Museveni and Kagame flew to Angola’s capital, Luanda for mediated talks and later agreed to “refrain from actions conducive to destabilization or subversion in the territory of the other,” according to a statement issued at the end of the talks between the two leaders.
Relations between Rwanda and Uganda have quietly remained hostile. The two countries have been making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling.
On May 1, President Kagame convened a two-day Extended National Executive Committee for the Ruling Party Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) and told cadres that Rwanda wants a peaceful coexistence with neighbours.
According to Kagame, the relationship with Rwanda and four neighbours is good except for one neighbour to the north -Uganda, whose problem with Rwanda he has failed to understand.
With these remarks, Uganda did not issue any statement nor did any of its high ranking government officials make any remarks, but Uganda immediately deported 17 Rwandans via Kagitumba border including; 14 males and three females all accused of espionage.
Meanwhile, in 2018, President Kagame flew to Entebbe, Uganda and met his counterpart Museveni with an objective of fixing their grievances. The two leaders later jointly addressed the press.
Museveni was tasked to explain the harassment against Rwandans in Uganda. “I think there needs close cooperation between intelligence services,” he said.
Museveni lied on camera. “There is no fundamental conflict between Rwanda and Uganda,” Museveni said during a joint presser.
Rwandans and Ugandans are anxiously waiting for Museveni’s address during his inauguration and would prefer the Ugandan leader comes clean on the issue of mending fences with Rwanda.
Uganda’s aggression against Rwanda has caused jittery, with the international community wondering where this situation is headed to.
