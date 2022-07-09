Burundi Coffee farmers in the province of Kayanza are could be subjected to harsher punishment for fraudulently selling their coffee beans to Rwanda.

Kayanza province hosting more than 2,000 coffee growers borders with Rwanda just 40km away. Villages of Nyamiyogoro, in Muruta commune of Kayanza province boast of ever green coffee plantations.

Details reaching Taarifa Business desk indicate that the reforms in Burundi’s coffee sector have maliciously excluded cooperatives of these farmers along the border and therefore compelled them to sell their coffee beans to Rwandans that offer descent money.

Niyonkuru Pierre (not his real names) on condition of anonmytiy told independent media outlet Iwacu, said Burundi coffee buyers have fake weighing scales that vividly cheat farmers.

“It is as if their scales, most of which are stamped BBN (Burundian Bureau of Standardization) are rigged. Sometimes the farmer is sure to have harvested 5 kg of cherry coffee. But at the factory, the scale indicates 3 kg. It’s absurd and disheartening,” he said.

The food prices in Burundi are also eratically on the rise making it hard for coffee farmers to survive.

“To have 1 kg of corn flour, I have to sell 2 kg of quality cherry coffee,” he complained.

According to him, “Those who manage the washing stations know how to rig the scales and deceive the coffee growers, which is frustrating.”

“One of the motivations for the creation of the factories was to fight in particular against the manipulation of fraudulent scales,” he said.

According to him, one can be tricked once or even twice, but it is unacceptable that one is always tricked, “People who are scammed will look for other strategies and they may be tempted by other means such as entrust their production to crooked merchants”.

Another farmer complained after selling his coffee to a factory, “it is practically impossible for 4.5 kg of cherry to produce 1 kg of parchment coffee. They know full well that 5 kg of cherries give 1 kg of parchment coffee”.

According to this coffee grower, the kilo of cherry coffee should cost at least 9,000 BIF as is the case in border countries which fraudulently buy Burundian coffee.

“Love the country before the money!”.

Rémy Cishahayo the governor of Kayanza province, says that this coffee is sold in Rwanda not because it costs more there, but rather because Burundian coffee is of very good quality.

“It seems that we want to appropriate our coffee to resell it abroad. It is then bought at the borders and our population is attracted by the slightly higher price,” says Cishahayo.