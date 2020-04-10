The government of Burundi on Thursday unveiled magnificent buildings which it said are laboratories designated for medical analysis.

Dr Thaddée Ndikumana Minister of Health said, “The equipment is expected in a month to begin the diagnosis of certain diseases and especially pandemic diseases.”

The Minister said the laboratories have been built in border provinces including; Ngozi, Makamba, Cibitoke and Muyinga. Other similar structures are built in Gitega and Ruyigi.

Burundi has officially reported that three people tested positive to coronavirus. The country has maintained a tight lid on information relating to Covid19 pandemic.

The East African country engulfed in political turmoil after a failed coup in 2015 has been on the spotlight for lack of medical testing equipment and mishandling people suspected of carrying Coronavirus.

Last week the Chinese government donated medical and technical equipment and materials worth $400,000. The medical supplies were delivered at Prince Régent Charles hospital at the frontline of the fight against the Covid19 pandemic.

According to Human Rights activists in Burundi, the covid19 suspects are subjected to unsanitary quarantine conditions.

“People sleep in the courtyard and reception of a hotel, a makeshift and overcrowded quarantine site in Kobero,” Ilaria Allegrozzi a Human Rights Watch Senior Researcher said.

Government militia Imbonerakure are allegedly harassing people suspected of suffering from Covid19.

Two men were found dead and their lifeless bodies cut with machetes. One body was dumped at a church and another body dumped at a thick bush just 10 kilometres away from their home at Buhoro village, Kirundo Province in northern Burundi.

Burundians are scheduled to go to polls in May to elect new President, members of parliament and local administration. President Pierre Nkurunziza will not be on the ballot this time as he has already worked out an exit package.