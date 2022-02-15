National
Burundi Trade Minister Clashes With Director Over Transport Tariff
Albert Maniratunga, Director General of Transport at the Ministry responsible for Trade could be destined for trouble in his civil service career following his actions that undermine his superior.
On February 1 Albert Maniratunga wrote a letter in Kirundi language informing the public that following the increase in gasoline prices a few days earlier, public transport prices in Bujumbura were going to be increased by the sum of BIF100 while in the rest of the country, this increase was going to be around 25%.
Thus, for example, the price of the Bujumbura-Cankuzo link had reached, according to the figures published by this commission, the sum of BIF16,000.
The said commission was made up of two directors general assigned to the Ministry in charge of Trade and a director general employed at the Ministry of Hydraulics, Energy and Mines.
Marie-Chantal Nijimbere the Minister in charge of Trade, on February 4, said she was surprised to have seen a statement signed by the commission circulating on social media a decision announcing a rise in transport prices from a commission “irregularly convened”.
The minister stated that she was not at all convinced by the explanations provided by the members of this commission summoned for the occasion. And to put forward the main grievances against the Commission’s letter: non-compliance with the administrative procedure for convening the meeting; absence of consultation of the hierarchical authorities; a price increase fixed without prior study.
Minister Nijimbere also criticized the members of the Commission for not having submitted their conclusions to the ministry for which she is responsible before validation.
Faced with all these irregularities, the Minister declared the cancellation of this price increase set by the commission chaired by Albert Maniratunga.
In a letter of February 4, the Director of Transport at the Ministry in charge of Trade challenged the decision of his supervisory minister ordering him to cancel the increase in transport prices set by the commission he chaired. This attitude has since triggered strong criticism from the political class and civil society.
Many Internet users have accused Maniratunga of gross insubordination.
According to the minister , the Commission had been irregularly convened, the DG of Transport and chairman of the said commission defends himself from any illegitimacy of this commission: “The procedure used to set the new transport tariffs is a practice regularly used .”
On the Ministers request for the cancellation of the decisions of the Commission r, Maniratunga said he found that the Commission had worked “in all legality” and that its decisions were “favourably received by all the beneficiaries”. As proof, according to the DG of transport: no dispute observed on the ground.
In the end, the chairman of the commission said he was unable to cancel his decisions contrary to the recommendations of his supervisory minister and said, “to give full latitude to the competent authority to proceed with this cancellation”.
Rwanda Signs Agreement With Dalhousie University
Minister of State Prof. Nshuti Manasseh in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Monday signed the Host Country Agreement with Hebb Matt, Vice President, Government and Global relations at Dalhousie University one of Canada’s leading research-intensive universities, representing the Dallaire Institute.
The Dallaire Institute fights against enrolment of kids in wars and military activities.
Police Chiefs Of Rwanda, Central African Republic Meet In Kigali
Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police Dan Munyuza is hosting his counterpart Director General Bienvenu Zokoue from Central African Republic at the Rwanda National Police Headquarters in the capital Kigali.
According to Rwanda National Police, the two chiefs are meeting in Kacyiru for a bilateral meeting which will include signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.
“Your visit, is an opportunity for us to discuss and strengthen cooperation between Rwanda National Police and National Police of Central African Republic,” IGP Dan Munyuza said in his remarks.
He added that there was a need to train members of law enforcement institutions and equip them with necessary knowledge and skills to be able to combat those crimes.
“It is the policy of our country to share expertise and experience that RNP has with our brothers in Africa and beyond. This is in the spirit of working together with friendly African countries to strengthen peace and security on our continent,” he said.
Arab States Gather In Cairo For Sustainable Development Week
Experts from different fields and government officials are participating at the ongoing 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week convened in Cairo, Egypt.
The 4th Arab Sustainable Development Week kicked off on Sunday under the theme “Together for Sustainable Recovery.”
This gathering aims at discussing ways of mitigating the repercussions and negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on achieving sustainable development goals in the Arab countries.
The three-day Arab Sustainable Development Week will include brief presentations on the launch of the Arab Science and Technology Network for Sustainable Development.
There is also a session on governance for sustainable development, in addition to discussing the role of youth and community initiatives in addressing the phenomenon of climate change, and the launch of the Arab initiatives to end hunger.
The launch of the Arab initiative to end hunger in the Arab Region during the Arab Sustainable Development Week is the culmination of an effort and partnership between representatives of ministries concerned with development from many Arab countries, Arab, regional, and international institutions, and a partnership of civil society institutions, the private sector, and research and academic bodies.
The Arab Sustainable Development Week aims to discuss ways to support the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Arab region, in the presence of senior officials and decision makers concerned with sustainable development files in the Arab region, as it is the largest Arab regional platform dealing with the achievement of the 2030 SDGs in the Arab region.
Since 2016, the League of Arab States (LAS) has given special attention to the goals of the 2030 sustainable development plan set by the UN, to ensure that government policy makers adopt these goals and make them part of national development strategies, and organised the first edition of the Arab Week for Sustainable Development in 2017 in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt, the World Bank, and the UN.
