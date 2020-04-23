Parliament in Burundi voted overwhelmingly to pass a budget worth 1,576,000,000,000 Burundi Francs (U$834,298,152) to be spent in the Fiscal year 2020-2021.

On Tuesday, Domitien Ndihokubwayo, Minister of Finance presented to the National Assembly the bill establishing the general budget of the state, fiscal year 2020-2021.

However, some members of parliament have expressed concerns over mismanagement of public funds and lack of accountability in the past five years.

“Since 2016, we have passed laws fixing the general budget, but we have never seen how it was used,” says MP Pamphile Malayika.

He wonders why the Ministry of Finance has never presented the reports on these budgets, when they keep increasing every year.

In his presentation, the Finance Minister indicated that the budget brings in new headings including the coverage of medical care for state retirees, an amount of 2.5 billion BIF expected.

He said more than 1.576 billion BIF, this is the amount planned for general government expenditure.

Under this budget, the government plans to recruit 1,000 teachers and 201 healthcare providers.

Pascal Nyabenda, President of the National Assembly asked if the manpower to be recruited were fixed on the basis of the means deployed by the general budget or by the need to hire them.

Meanwhile, it should be noted that BIF 2.7 billion is the sum granted to the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training to cover the recruitment of these 1,000 teachers.

A sum of BIF 854.1 million is intended for the Ministry of Public Health and the Fight against AIDS for the nursing staff to be recruited.

On a sad note, the Independent National Commission for Human Rights has been allocated meager resources causing a major rift during the budget presentation in parliament.

Thérence Manirakiza demanded answers why limited resources are allocated to certain state commissions, such as the CNIDH.

“When presenting its achievements, the CNIDH said that the lack of financial resources is one of the major challenges it faces. It should be seen in your ministry, how to increase the means allocated to this commission”, he pleaded.

Domitien Ndihokubwayo, Minister of Finance did not lack words to respond to these queries on the controversial budget.

“I am like a parent who feeds many children who are never full,” the Minister said, adding that there are not enough means to support the Human Rights commission.

For the question of the non-communication on the use of the budget for the last five years, he admitted the mistake made but he did not want to take all the responsibility. He blamed the failure on IT department in his office as well as an insufficient staff.

Despite the back and forth arguments, the bill establishing the general state budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year was adopted by 100% of the vote.