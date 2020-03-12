Burundi government officials secretly stormed Lake Tanganyika coastline and forcefully stopped ongoing construction of a massive hotel that has been at the Centre of land wrangles in the zone.

According to reports by the National broadcaster RTNB, the Director General of Regional Planning Omer Niyonkuru carried out a work visit to the Rumonge province on Tuesday.

The purpose of the raid was to verify whether the information circulating on social networks that the coast of Lake Tanganyika was sold to third parties in violation of the law.

Government officials found that SAVONOR Company had coerced the local population to sell to their land at what has been described as very cheap prices moreover issuing threats.

“They told them that if they did not accept this proposal, the devices would destroy their homes,” said the Director General of Regional Planning.

However, the population laments the fact that the commissionaires intimidated the owners of these lands by forcing them to sell them at low prices was indicative that the whole project was suspect.

Meanwhile, the delegation found that the law governing the buffer zone had been completely violated: a private hotel was being erected there.

The Governor of Rumonge and the Director General of Regional Planning have taken action to stop these anarchic constructions in the buffer zone of the shore of Lake Tanganyika.

For the land not yet built, as well as the land which is being built in front of the shore of Lake Tanganyika, a measure has been taken prohibiting all activities until further notice.

Regarding non-compliance with the 150 m buffer zone from Lake Tanganyika, the Director General of Regional Planning does not go there by four paths.

“The law is clear, whoever built on this perimeter must imperatively empty the premises,” warned the Director General.

When the competent authorities assist them in the demolition of these anarchic constructions, the culprits will be penalized by the payment of the demolition costs.

According to him, no one is supposed to be ignorant of the law and no one is above the law, the law must be applied if necessary, he concluded.