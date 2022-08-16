Kinshasa government announced on Monday that troops from Burundi National Defence Force had officially entered DRC territory as part of deployment under the regional military force composed of member countries of the Community of East African States (EAC).

The regional force is assigned to huntdown armed groups operating in the eastern part of the country in order to impose peace there.

According to defence details, the contingent of Burundian troops is now based in the Zone of responsibility of the Operational Sector Sukola2 South South Kivu.

The commander of the operational sector sukola2 south South Kivu, General Ramazani Fundi said that this Burundian contingent is currently confined to the Luberizi training center.

General Ramazani Fundi called on the population to calm down and collaborate with loyalist forces to put an end to this activism by irregular forces.

On June 20, 2022 in Nairobi the Heads of State of the East African Community member states validated the activation of the deployment of the regional military force in the East of the DRC to stabilize and impose peace. This Regional Force is a component of the military-security component also provided for in the press release adopted on April 21, 2022.

According to the Kenyan president and current president of this sub-regional organization, the East African Regional Force must be deployed in the provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu “immediately” to stabilize the area and impose peace in support of the DRC security forces and in close coordination with MONUSCO.

The Regional Force will work with local provincial authorities to support the orderly and permanent disarmament process under the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization (P-DDRCS) Program to create conditions conducive to stability and peace in eastern DRC.