Burundi on Tuesday reported it had five new cases of Covid19 after test were conducted on 198 people- the Health Minister Thaddée Ndikumana said in a press conference.

“The test carried out on 198 people who have been in contact with 6 patients tested positive for COVID-19 and another suspected case revealed five new cases of COVID-19,” Minister Ndikumana said.

He explained that 4 out of 5 COVID-19 patients who received medical treatment at Prince Louis Rwagasore Hospital tested negative.

“They have left the hospital on 21 April at noon. The other patient staying in hospital was tested negative for the first time. He waits to undergo the second test,” the Minister said.

According to him the ministry is continuing to identify people who have been in contact with the five new COVID-19 cases.

Ndikumana calls on Burundians to remain serene, to go about their daily activities while they rigorously observe individual and collective preventive measures against COVID-19.

Since its outbreak in Burundi in early April 2020, 11 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded and one death due to the pandemic.