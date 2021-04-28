National
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
A total of 5000 pardoned Prisoners in Burundi have been warned to keep on the right side of the law, integrate back to communities and initiate income-generating activities.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye recently signed a decree pardoning over 5000 inmates serving various sentences- this was subject to the law that grants the head of state a right and power to exercise a prerogative of mercy.
Addressing the recipients of the presidential pardon on Tuesday at Prison de Mpimba, President Ndayishimiye said the state is not there to jail. He explained, a prisoner is a burden on the country, on the family. “A prisoner consumes without producing, the family becomes poorer.”
To justice, to the judicial police officers, President Ndayishimiye recommended that they register all the prisoners as soon as they arrive. “We must prevent a person from going three months without being tried.” Abusive imprisonments without reasons are also to be avoided according to the President of the Republic. A nod also to those who indulge in corruption. ” It’s a shame !”
Insisting on this presidential pardon, President Ndayishimiye said the decision was not taken to please anyone. And to reassure the non-beneficiaries that they too will be able to benefit from it.
Meanwhile, he said those who did not make it to the list when they qualify can make complaints.
President Ndayishimiye noted that impunity has hampered the development of Burundi. According to him, some have trivialized even the crimes of blood. “Even these ethnic conflicts which have brought mourning to our country, it is because there have been people who have said to themselves that it is not a crime if they kill a person of the other ethnic group, as if the killing has become an act of bravery ”.
Jeanine Nibizi, Minister of Justice, said this is a first in Burundi where more than 5,000 prisoners have been pardoned. Among them, breastfeeding women, vulnerable people, prisoners suffering from chronic illnesses, etc.
The minister also specified that the pardoned prisoners number 1,400 for Mpimba prison. Of these, 944 received effective release and the rest were granted reduced sentences.
She also SAID that Currently Burundi has around 12,000 prisoners while the prison capacity hovers around 4,000.
Reacting to the Presidential pardon, Independent National Human Rights Commission (CNIDH), the implementation of the presidential pardon is an eloquent sign of the permanent concern on the part of the government.
And this, will unclog prisons with a view to improving conditions of detention. In a statement released on Monday, the committee found that the establishment of Community Service (TIG) proved to be another alternative measure.
The CNIDH also advocates for the reduction of the excessive use of pre-trial detention and for the creation of a national mechanism for the prevention of torture.
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
In mid-February, an all grey-haired 101-year old World War II veteran Epimaque Nyagashotsi appealed for help expressing dissatisfaction with the life he was living saying it was not befitting a decorated World War II soldier.
This Wednesday, April 28, Authorities have officially handed to Nyagashotsi a fully furnished solar powered house, Hybrid cow (six months in gestation) and one-hectare of land, there is a rain water harvest tank and a kitchen, toilet and bathroom.
“I thank President Paul Kagame for his unwavering support. I’m now a very happy man and feel that my contribution to liberation of this country has been recognised. God bless the President,” Nyagashotsi said with a beaming smile.
Nyagashotsi’s new home is located at Gakunyu village, Ndatemwa cell, Kiziguro sector in Gatsibo District. His new home is just about 30 minutes walk away from his previous mud brick house.
He exclusively on Tuesday granted Taarifa team a guided tour of his new home where he lives with a daughter and a house helper.
The daughter Ingabire works as a cleaner at a nearby rice factory and the small salary is what she uses to cater for her elderly father. Two years ago Ingabire completed senior six and was unable to enrol for university because of lack of money.
In 1941, Nyagashotsi was conscripted into Britain’s colonial King’s African Rifles under the 7th Battalion.
He and his other Rwandan colleagues carefully selected by Chiefs were sent to Nairobi, and Kericho district in Kenya for military operations against forces allied to tyrannical Adolph Hitler of Nazi Germany that sought to conquer the world.
Nyagashotsi was fighting on the side of Britain. At the end of World War II, Nyagashotsi was decorated with a service medal and returned to Rwanda.
According to him, from 1959 to 1961, the situation in Rwanda was tense with extreme ethnic violence targeting the Tutsi- some political analysts describe the period as a Social Revolution which saw the country transition from a Belgian colony and a monarch to an independent republic.
“My house was burnt, cows looted and eaten by Parmehutu militia,” Nyagashotsi remembers, adding that he immediately fled to Uganda among other 336,000 Tutsi that fled to neighbouring countries and living there as refugees.
While exiled in Neighbouring Uganda, Nyagashotsi teamed up with colleagues determined to forcefully return to Rwanda and remove the extrmists from power.
“We were bitter that extremists had taken the country from us. We were determined to fight back and rescue the country from extremists,” Nyagashotsi sharply recounts.
With this mass mobilisation of refugees exiled in neighbouring countries, they managed to create a rebel army outfit commonly known as Inyenzi. In late 1963, the Inyezi launched an attack that approached the capital Kigali.
Nyagashotsi told Taarifa that he actively took part in the attacks against government but were defeated because of poor weapons. After their defeat, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa advised Inyenzi fighters to instead invest in their children, train them and mobilise them to later fight to return home.
In the 1990’s refugee youths grouped under the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army attacked and forced the government into negotiations. But inside the country, a genocide against the Tutsi was being executed leading to the killing of more than a million Tutsi before RPF took control and stopped the Genocide in 1994.
Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems
Filippo Grandi the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is confident that Rwanda could play a vital role in helping fix refugee problems.
“Thanks to Rwanda, we can evacuate refugees from Libya through the Emergency Transit Mechanism and seek solutions for them. Some have been on the move for years. Many have suffered terrible abuse along the way, or in Libyan detention centres. Now a better future awaits them,” he said via his official twitter handle.
He made the remarks during a three-day visit to Rwanda. Grandi went to the Emergency Transit Mechanism in Nyamata, Bugesera district and met with refugees, who described their journeys and how life has been in the Rwandan facility.
“I spoke to some unaccompanied teenagers; I spoke to a family from Somalia. Many of them have harrowing stories of abuse and torture, even of long detention and uncertainty, of despair, and this is a time when they can also try to overcome some of that trauma,” Grandi said.
Grandi praised Rwanda for welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers being evacuated from Libya, for their continued solidarity and generosity, giving hope to vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees in Africa in dire need of protection and safety.
“It was President Kagame’s initiative to launch the ETM in Rwanda a few years ago, and of course we will continue to need this mechanism as long as the situation in Libya continues to be as difficult as it is now.”
Grandi also met with President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali at Village Urugwiro where the two held talks; ” A really good discussion today with President Kagame on how to overcome challenges and embrace opportunities.”
“The regional context is difficult but I am glad we can count on Rwanda’s leadership in solving refugee problems through voluntary repatriation or local integration,” Grandi said on Monday.
Meanwhile, Grandi honoured victims of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi. He said, ” I paid my respects at the Genocide Memorial Center in Nyamata, Rwanda. Words fail. At least, never again.”
Migrants At Sea Have Right To Aid – Pope Says
Pope Francis has said that Migrants at sea should never be denied aid.
The pontiff made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square for the recitation of the Regina Coeli prayer.
Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the tragic loss of lives, once again, in the Mediterranean sea. We ought to be ashamed, said the Pope, remembering the 130 victims.
Pope Francis assured of his closeness to those people who “for two whole days begged in vain for help. Help that never came”.
They are people, said the Pope. Human lives.
The Pope then asked that everyone question themselves “about this umpteenth tragedy”.
It is a moment of shame, continued the Pope, “We pray for these brothers and sisters, and for so many who continue to die on these dramatic journeys. We also pray for those who can help but prefer to look the other way. We pray in silence…”
