Police in Burundi has detained a couple and their son, including another man for failing to pay for quarantine accommodation at a hotel.

According to Iwacu, a vernacular online platform, the four people had completed 14 days in quarantine but when released from the hotel, they failed to clear their bills.

“They were arrested by the police chief because they were unable to pay the 14-day accommodation costs at Hotel Nazareth,” the website quoted local sources.

They are being detained at Kobero Police station in Butihinda commune of Muyinga province in northeastern Burundi.

The couple and their son came from Kenya for the funeral of a loved one.

“They lost a son who had just finished his studies in Kenya. To go there, they were forced to sell a property. When they got to the border, they knew nothing about quarantine.”

“They ran out of money and reported it. Let them go because they didn’t ask for anything,” a family member pleaded. The hotel requested for 280,000 Burundian Franc (about US$150).

For the other man, he paid part of the money but he still owes the hotel 14,000 Burundian Franc. He was on his way to Kenya when he found himself stranded at the border between Tanzania and Uganda.

During these 14 days, according to sources in Kobero, this family lived on the charity of the other residents of the hotel. Since their detention, they haven’t eaten anything. “A benefactor tried to bring them food but the police refused.”

The administrator of the Butihinda commune, Innocent Haringanji, told Iwacu that he would inquire about this case.

Burundi has officially announced that it has confirmed three Covid-19 cases.