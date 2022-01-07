Lifestyle
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Alain Guillaume Bunyoni the Prime Minister of Burundi mostly dreaded while operating as security minister has shown that he is a man of bling bling taste and loyal to his wife.
Recently a video emerged showing the Burundi Premier donning a sharp glittering gold coated white suite and corresponding shoes and socks.
The dreaded Bunyoni who also once served as head of the national police appeared holding a humble cake with 50 inscribed on it possibly to some arguing that he was celebrating his 50th year on earth.
However, according to his biography, Bunyoni arrived on earth on 23rd April, 1972 technically meaning he could have skipped his birthday last year or just decided to celebrate it much earlier this year.
Going by the soothing love message in his video, Bunyoni said, “Love is very challenging, my children. You may love someone but not be loved! If you are lucky to get reciprocation from someone you love, you will have hit a jackpot. Always thank God.”
Bunyoni was later seen being fed a piece of love cake by his wife wearing an African white and gold patched print.
On the politics side of things, Bunyoni was in 2015 slapped with sanctions by the United States government. Bunyoni and eight other high ranking officials were considered key instigators of the violence and human rights abuses.
Burundi had descended into violence in April 2015, after President Pierre Nkurunziza launched a bid for a third consecutive term in office, despite concerns over the legality of such a move.
Nkurunziza’s bid to seek re-election led to the deaths of 1,200 Burundians and sent 400,000 Burundians fleeing the country.
Nkurunziza held a lock on power until June 2020, when he died just weeks after the election of his designated successor, Mag. Gen. Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Bunyoni on Burundi-Rwanda Relations
A former head of Burundi Police and later heading the all-powerful Internal Security portfolio, Bunyoni is a very feared man in his country and now being leader of government business.
According to him, the relations between Burundi and Rwanda soured in 2015 following a failed coup in his country. His country accused Rwanda of meddling into their internal matters.
Bunyoni says the relationship “has not gone well because our demands for Rwanda are still not being met.”
The invaders of Burundi are from that country; To host those who want to overthrow the regime in Burundi in 2015; to host radio stations that speak ill of Burundi.
Bunyoni says those who planned to overthrow the regime “from General Godefroid Niyombare’s arrival in Rwanda are welcomed as kings that is well known”.
“There is nothing they can do outside of Rwanda to say that we Burundians would not know because we have friends there, we speak the same language, so that is a common occurrence.”
The Burundian government’s demands include the extradition of those who claim to be homeless and are seeking justice for crimes they may have fled.
Burundian Prime Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni has said it is “not a matter of saying that relations have improved and that the reason for their laughter is unresolved”.
In July, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye called it a “miracle” to see Rwanda send its first minister, Edouard Ngirente, to represent Burundi at the 59th anniversary celebrations of Burundi’s independence.
Lifestyle
Israel Promises To Share Ideas Of Promoting Rwanda’s Religious Tourism
The Israel Embassy in Rwanda has pledged to promote religious tourism in Kibeho holy land in Nyaruguru district through cooperation between the two countries.
The Israel Ambassador, Dr. Ron Adam, said this during a tour to the holy land of Kibeho last week.
Ambassador Adam disclosed that Israel has developed its sector of religious tourism and Rwanda can also achieve the trend.
“This place can be developed as we have developed Jerusalem and other holy cities in the country. We can share a lot of knowledge and experience,” he said.
Israel is a country that has developed religious tourism because of its richness in historical heritages with divine footprints.
The cities of Jerusalem, Nazareth and Bethlehem are the cities that have a strong connection with Jesus himself making them more than mere touristic sites but holy cities.
To Christian believers, Bethlehem is regarded as a birthplace of Jerusalem and as Nazareth as the city that Jesus grew in.
Due to this, a number of tourists across the globe flock the cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem for a celebration of Jesus’s birth and spiritual connection. It is estimated that Christian pilgrims visiting the Israel cities reach up from 500,000 to 700,000 tourists per year.
During the tour, the Israel Ambassador also met Nyaruguru district Mayor, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka, and discussed means to build formidable cooperation that could promote religious tourism with enough infrastructure, accommodations and hotels in the area.
I visited @NyaruguruDistr and exchanged with Mayor Emmanuel Murwanashyaka on potential areas of cooperation like tourism and hospitality in the Holy Land of Kibeho.
I also toured the renowned Shrine of Our Lady of Kibeho.@NyaruguruDistr @RwandaSouth @visitrwanda_now @RDBrwanda pic.twitter.com/140HKoT7Hy
— Dr. Ron Adam (@AmbRonAdam) December 23, 2021
Officials also discussed the dire need for increasing English and French translators that are necessary for foreign tourists.
According to the statistics, 50,000 religious tourists visit Kibeho holy site, annually.
Kibeho became popular when the three sisters announced that they received the apparitions of Mother Mary in a vision.
Alphonsine Mumureke, Marie Claire Mukangango and Nathalie Mukamazimpaka are the three sisters that received a vision of Mary apparition.
Lifestyle
Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021
Shanitah Umunyana a Rwandan has been crowned Miss East Africa 2021 at a colorful event. She represented Rwanda in the Miss East Africa beauty pageant.
The Miss East African Beauty pageant which is targeted to be an annual regional event and was first held in Tanzania in 1996 to 2012.
After a break of 9 years Miss East Africa is back, Bigger, better, stronger with a very strong Vision and Miss East Africa is a pageant that emphasizes the beauty of the soul, intelligence, talent of women in the East African region.
Also giving young women a platform to discover, improve, ignite self confidence. It also aims to promote youth through philanthropic and active activism on gender equality. Diversity of culture, art and tourism, women empowerment through social responsibilities and entrepreneurship skill.
According to organisers, ths pageant aimed at ;
i ) Serving as a forum of exchange of ideas of African beauty and fashion.
ii) Becoming the premier event and forum for African beauty, Art and Culture.
iii) Positively promoting and portray the image of EAST AFRICA REGION in the eyes of the Global community.
iii) Creating a common understanding for peaceful co-existence among the communities in the region and beyond.
Lifestyle
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
President Paul Kagame is a true darling of Rwandans for he never stops to surprise them including his other fans across the globe.
Many years back the President dropped his military fatigue and switched to a corporate executive suit, then to the casual African print long sleeved shirt, to American safari attire and most recently donning Made in Rwanda wardrobe, champion brand sweat-pants and jumper then rolling onto the streets with a sports bike. The Rwandan leader sets the trend, albeit.
Now, President Kagame is a proud owner of two German Shepherds. He posted photos of him playing with these pricey canines on Christmas Eve. Dogs are human’s longest living animal friends.
German Shepherds are easy to acquire when they are still puppies but the biggest challenge is to maintain or raise them to maturity.
German Shepherd owners will agree with the saying, “buying a dog is not a big deal – the real deal is the cost to own it!”
The cost of owning a German Shepherd can be around US$85 per month once you have paid for your pup (the average initial buying cost being US$2000). Therefore, the lifetime cost of owning a German Shepherd over 10 years can be up to US$12,230, for both the cost of the puppy plus all food and care expenses.
In Rwanda, German Shepherd puppy costs about Frw300,000-Frw500,000 depending on the seller. This is the cost of a mature dairy cow possibly even expecting thus most Rwandans wouldn’t go for this dog.
Dog breeders are expected to make more money as the demand for puppies is expected to increased right after the public glanced on Rwanda’s Chief Executive playing with his GSDs.
Merry Xmas to Taarifa audience.
Kakwenza Rukirabashaija Author Giving Museveni Sleepless Nights
Burundi PM Bunyoni Goes ‘Bling Bling’
Chez Lando Hotel, 15 Others Closed For Violating Covid-19 Rules
Burundi Soldiers Seen In South Kivu
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year
SADC Summit To Review Progress In Mozambique
UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
Finally, Rwanda’s Taximoto Industry Gets Technology To Revolutionise It
-
Business4 days ago
Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
-
Environment4 days ago
Nyiragongo Volcano Threatens To Erupt Again
-
Business3 days ago
Kenya Equity Subsidiary Borrows U$165M From IFC
-
Environment1 day ago
Rwanda Says Increased Sulphur In Air Not Linked To Nyiragongo Volcano
-
Religion4 days ago
22 Catholic Missionaries Killed in 2021
-
Politics1 day ago
Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’
-
National1 day ago
Rwanda To Conduct Fifth Population Census This Year