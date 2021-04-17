Burundi Parliament Rejects Prime Minister’s Fake Achievements Report

Burundi’s Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni (pictured above) has stirred the country into doubt about his governments achievements contained in a report presented to Parliament on April 15 .

Bunyoni this Thursday, April 15 was at the Palais des Congrès in Kigobe where he presented a report on the implementation of the government’s program for the first half of the year.

However, parliamentarians from both chambers have continued to ask questions about certain achievements presented by Prime Minister.

Contradictory reports, additional actions not foreseen by the action plan, are the concerns raised by the two chambers of Parliament during Bunyoni’s presentation of the semi-annual report on the implementation of the annual action plan of the government of 2020- 2021.

The parliamentarians asked the question of knowing how a ministry can give a report indicating an achievement rate of 100% when there are certain actions that have not been accomplished.

“Revitalize local supervision, the creation of 4 communal agro-sylvo-pastoral development centers but the report does not indicate their realization. Could you explain to us why the report indicates a completion rate of 100% when these centers were not created? “,reads part of the statement issued by parliament.

Still the parliamentarians raised some contradictions which are noticeable on several achievements. These include the measurable results expected in the report which contradict the measurable results expected from the government action plan.

Prime Minister Bunyoni explained all these apprehensions by certain typing errors observed in certain reports. He gave some examples.

“Regarding artificial insemination, there was a typo. We had planned to inseminate 15,000 cows instead of five thousand and those which were inseminated are few in number, they number 1436, hence the achievement rate which is not 109% but 9.45% ” .

According to him, this percentage is due to the breakdown of the machine for keeping the sperm of the bulls which happened when it was at the very beginning of this activity and that required either the repair of this machine or the purchase. from another machine.

“The supervision of certain spawning grounds and the measures taken to periodically close various lakes caused the death of many fish and the result obtained was 12 thousand tonnes 565 kilos instead of the expected 22 thousand tonnes, hence the completion rate which is 57% instead of 59.79% ”, he pointed out.

According to Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni, the government’s half-year action plan for 2020-2021 has reached 50% of achievements.