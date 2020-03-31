Burundi has for the first time publicly announced that two people have tested positive to coronavirus, Taarifa reports.

“Two (2) people who were in solitary confinement at the Bumerec hotel have tested positive,” Dr Thaddée Ndikumana Minister of Health announced on Tuesday.

Speaking about the country’s exposure to the virus, President Pierre Nkurunziza’s spokesperson recently said “Burundi is an exception because it is a country that has put God first.”

Dr Ndikumana’s announcement breaks silence on Covid19 situation that this country had persistently denied that it had anyone either in confinement or positive.

According to the Ministry of Health, the cases confirmed today include two Burundian men, 56 and 42 who arrived in from Rwanda and Dubai.

The Burundi government had been exposed for subjecting coronavirus patients to unsanitary Quarantine Conditions:

“People sleep in the courtyard and reception of a hotel, a makeshift and overcrowded quarantine site in Kobero,” Ilaria Allegrozzi a Human Rights Watch Senior Researcher said and shared photos of patients exposed to very bad conditions.