Gervais Ndirakobuca is the new Prime Minister of Burundi after he got 100% approval (105-0 vote) from the National Assembly this Wednesday, September 7 and effectively taking Oath.

Members were secretely summoned to parliament in an emergency after the President sacked ambitious Prime Minister Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni who is accused of plotting a failed coup against the regime.

After reading the Curriculum Vitae of Minister Ndirakobuca, the deputies were directed to proceed to the vote. But there is always a problem, parliamentarians cannot decide on the means of voting.

“Raise your arm for approval, it’s easier, moreover, it’s faster. We have lots to do. Do you think the bills we vote on in this way are easier? Assume your choice, you are parliamentarians, you are free, why do you want to hide your vote? said Gélase Daniel Ndabirabe, President of the National Assembly.

The parliamentarian Léopold Hakizimana, representing Kayanza constituency had asked that voting be condcted via casting the secret ballot, for “security reasons”.

“We can vote by acclamation, vote by show of hands or proceed to a secret vote. It is difficult to count the votes by acclamation, I believe that we should take the last option, for reasons of modalities and security,”he said.

For Honorable Suavis Habonarugira, said that the secret ballot is a waste of time, parliamentarians should vote by show of hands.

“I think it’s a waste of time on one person. We are all free, those who do not want to approve the president’s proposal need only not lift a finger and the rest of us who want to approve will do so,”said Habonarugira.

Failed Coup

Local politcal pundits have observed that there is an internal power struggle between the Prime Minister Bunyoni and the President.

Last week President Ndayishimiye warned of a coup plot against him, “Do you think an army general can be threatened by saying they will make a coup? Who is that person? Whoever it is should come and in the name of God I will defeat him,” President Ndayishimiye had warned at a meeting of government officials on Friday.

Later the President sacked his prime minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni and his cabinet chief General Gabriel Nizigama.

The fate of Bunyoni, a senior figure in the CNDD-FDD party, the former rebel group that has ruled the country for years is not known.

Nizigama has been replaced by Colonel Aloys Sindayihebura, who until now has been in charge of domestic intelligence within the National Intelligence Service.

Who is Gervais Ndirakobuca?

Aged 52, Gervais Ndirakobuca hails from Kibaya hill, in the Ndora zone in Bukinanyana commune in Cibitoke province

Gervais Ndirakobuca attended primary school in Gihango before continuing his secondary studies (lower level) at Cibitoke high school. He proceeded to upper level at Ngagara high school.

In 1993, he was in the 2nd year at the University of Burundi, in the faculty of sciences (chemistry) when the crisis broke out. He joined the rebellion where he got nicknamed “Ndakugarika”, (I will defeat you).

When the CNDD-FDD came to power in 2005, he rose through the ranks within the security services.

He has previously occupied several positions in government: He was chief of staff of the presidential administration in charge of the national police, chief of staff of the National Intelligence Service (SNR) before his appointment as Minister of the Interior, Community Development and Public Security.

Professionally, those around him say he is “tough” but also very “hardworking.

In 2013, he earned a law degree from Hope Africa University. Mr. Ndirakobuca is the father of seven children, three boys and four girls.