Buildings without paved fronts and sidewalks have been padlocked by the administrator of Gitega, Burundi’s new capital city.

“Hussein Butoyi the head of the Gitega urban area, made an impromptu visit in the city center inquiring about the development of paving activities in front of houses and sidewalks as decreed by Gitega Commune administration,” the City Administration said on Monday.

Butoyi was accompanied by security personnel as he walked through all streets inspecting buildings.

Those that were found in non-compliance, security locked them but it was not clear if owners will be fined or punished.

Butoyi warned the owners of the houses who have not yet observed the paving aimed at beautifying the political capital that his administration will have no problem putting padlocks on their houses.

In 2018, Burundi government declared the small Gitega town as the new Political Capital of the country.

Bujumbura which hosts 1.2 million people, seats on the shores of Lake Tanganyika. The government said it will remain as the commercial capital of Burundi.

President Pierre Nkurunziza said in 2018 that Gitega city would host five ministries including; the interior, education and agriculture ministries.

According to the arrangement, Cabinet meetings are required to be convened in Gitega.

Gitega was once the seat of the Kingdom of Burundi until its abolition in 1966. It has a population of 1,002,000 residents and strategically located in the centre of the country, in the Burundian central plateau roughly 62km southeast of Bujumbura.

This Political capital is composed of 11 Communes; Bugendana, Gitega, Bukirasazi, Buraza, Giheta, Gishubi, Itaba, Makebuko, Mutaho, Nyarusange and, Ryansoro.

Burundi, which is currently grappling with the Covid19 pandemic says elections scheduled for May will go on as planned.

President Pierre Nkurunziza who had announced in 2015 that he would seek a third term nearly got deposed in a bloody coup that was effectively reversed.

According to the International Criminal Court, which is investigating the unrest, at least 1,200 lives were lost with more than 400,000 people displaced between April 2015 and May 2017.