Burundi Introduces High Fees For Medical Assistance
In Burundi, getting medical assistance may become a service of the well to do citizens unless there is a complete overhaul.
On May 14, the Burundi National Assembly lower chamber analyzed and adopted the new bill fixing the general state budget for 2021-2022.
Details in this new bill indicate that it is planned to increase the price of the medical assistance card (CAM).
“The price is now set as follows: BIF 0 for the vulnerable, BIF25,000 for middle-income people and BIF 100,000 for high-income people,” reads a tweet from the Burundi National Assembly on the 14th. May 2021.
In reaction to this bill, the Burundian association fighting for patients’ rights (CEMABU) said they were saddened by this news.
“Even the 3,000 Burundian francs that CAM cost were difficult to access by some patients, where are these people going to find the 25,000 Burundian francs?” Sylvain Habanabakize, spokesperson for Cemabu, asked.
Habanabakize insisted that there are other expenses that the applicant for the card will need including passport photos, he regrets that the elected representatives have adopted such a law instead of pleading for the sick.
“The government should ensure that CAM is given free,” he said. And to wonder: “How will the government be able to distinguish those who are able to buy the card at 25 thousand and others who will buy it at BIF 100,000? “
As a reminder, when the Court of Auditors presented comments on the project on Tuesday, May 11, it recommended that the Ministry in charge of Finance enlighten Parliament on the impact of the review on the rise in the price of medical assistance card.
According to the UN, Burundi’s healthcare system is one of the worst in the East African Community bloc. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says Burundi healthcare system has a worrying lack of resources.
OCHA data shows that in Burundi, Malaria kills in thousands annually. OCHA says 5.7 million cases of malaria were recorded in Burundi during 2019 alone – close to half of the country’s entire population.
“The national malaria outbreak response plan, which is currently being validated, has highlighted a lack of human, logistical and financial resources for effective response,” OCHA says.
Tanzania-UK Relations Rekindled
Honourable James Duddridge the UK minister for Africa has been in neighbouring Tanzania for an official working visit, the British High Commission in Dar es Salaam said.
According to the UK mission in Tanzania, the Minister arrived Tuesday and spent two days in the coastal East African nation.
Duddridge held a series of high-level meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation minister Liberata Mulamula.
Details show that he also met with Kitila Mkumbo Industry and Trade minister and his Investment counterpart, Geoffrey Mwambe.
Duddridge flew to Zanzibar on the second day of his visit where he met with President Hussein Mwinyi and First Vice President Othman Masoud Othman.
According to Duddridge, his discussions with the Tanzanian authorities focused on opportunities for cooperation including working together with the business sector and how to collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19.
Six years ago, UK had queried Tanzania over bad governance, deteriorating human rights record and government’s crackdown on freedom of expression.
Duddridge is himself on record as having issued a statement condemning the way Tanzania’s 2020 General Election was conducted.
UK last year said it had been concerned by widespread allegations of interference in the country’s elections, including pre-filled ballot boxes and party agents being denied entry to polling stations.
“Tanzania’s future stability and prosperity require a credible democratic process, underpinned by a free media…,” he said.
UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia
Tanzania government said Tuesday that United Kingdom, Minister for Africa, James Duddridge will be holding talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“I look forward to my discussions with the President and her government on our opportunities for cooperation including our work together with the business sector and how we collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19,” Duddridge said.
Mr. Duddridge is in Tanzania on a two-day official visit. This is the first visit by a UK Minister since 2019.
According to a statement released today, during his visit, the minister will have a range of meetings and visits that show the breadth and depth of the UK’s relationship with Tanzania in the fields of business health, education and border security.
Mr. Duddridge will also meet with the Minister of Trade and Industry Kitila Mkumbo and Minister of Investment Goffrey Mwambe.
On May 12, the Minister will travel to Zanzibar where he is expected to meet President Hussein Mwinyi and first Vice President Othman Masoud.
Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes
Rwanda and Tanzania have agreed to enhance cooperation in fighting cross border and transnational crimes. Police chiefs of both countries met in Tanzania’s capital, Dar-es-Slaam, and held lengthy discussions on how to craft suitable bilateral efforts against cross border and transnational crimes.
They discussed how both parties can reinforce cooperation in fighting transnational organized crimes and specifically devise strategies of combating crimes across their borders.
The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Tanzania Police, Simon Nyakoro SIRRO and Rwanda’s Inspector General of Police CG Dan Munyuza and their respective delegations.
IGP Nyakoro noted that the two countries share a lot in common including the challenge of combating cross-border crimes and hence the need for concerted efforts and cooperation.
He emphasized the need to work together to enhance security along borders in order to facilitate reduction of cross-border and transnational crimes. He called for implementation of Memorandum of Understanding between Rwanda and Tanzania that was signed in 2012.
On his part, Rwanda’s IGP, Munyuza, stressed Rwanda’s commitment to combat transnational organized crimes across the borders between the two countries. He further noted that single handedly, a force can achieve minimal success, but a combined force that is focused can achieve great success to secure the region.
CG Munyuza suggested that the cooperation should also take note of effective communication, sharing intelligence, joint border operations, joint training, exercises and regular meetings at all levels as part of implementing the Memorandum of Understanding.
The meeting received the presentation on security situation between Tanzania and Mozambique and its impact to both parties and the region at large and agreed to plan for the best strategies on how to address the security situation in the Tanzania’s Southern neighbour., according to a communique from the meeting.
Meanwhile, CG Munyuza paid tribute to the memory of the Late President Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli. Rwanda’s Army Chief, Gen Jean Bosco Kazura was part of the visit since Sunday. Gen Kazura also met his counterpart and other authorities, a visit aimed at enhancing the two countries’ cordial relations.
