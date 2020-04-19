The government of Burundi has urged citizens to intensify prayers and seeking divine intervention in the fight against the deadly Covid19 pandemic.

With officially confirmed 5 cases and one death, Burundi is still struggling to conduct contact tracing. The country seems not bothered by social distancing as hundreds of people gathered in churches across the country for the Sunday prayers.

Pascal Nyabenda the President of the National Assembly, was also seen at a makeshift Gisovu Pentecostal church where he joined the congregation.

Nyabenda said as the Covid19 pandemic rages around the world, he called upon Burundians to respect measures taken by government to “continue the prayer so that Burundi is safe from this pandemic.”

He contributed 10 thousand bricks and a sum of Fbr1 million to support in the construction of the Pentecostal church at Bubanza Province.

Burundi is scheduled to hold Presidential elections in May risking Covid19. All EAC member states have been in lockdown for the past month but in Burundi business is as usual.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the East African Community secretariat deployed nine (9) mobile laboratories and Coronavirus test kits to all EAC Partner States in a bid to detect and respond to highly infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and Ebola.

“A total of 9 Mobile Laboratories are being deployed to the Partner States as follows: Republic of Burundi -1, Republic of Rwanda -1, Republic of South Sudan -1, Republic of Kenya – 2, Republic of Uganda – 2 and United Republic of Tanzania – 2,” said the Secretary General Amb Liberat Mfumukeko also a Burundi national.

The EAC Secretariat has trained a total of 18 Laboratory Experts from the Partner States who are skilled trainers and certified proficient operators/ users on the operation of the Mobile Laboratories.