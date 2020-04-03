Burundi government has announced it has confirmed its third coronavirus case just in less than three days since the first case was officially made public.

“The 3rd case of COVID-19 is a 26 year old girl. The test for 22 others who had been in contact with patients who tested positive was negative,” said Dr Thaddée Ndikumana Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, since Tuesday when the first case was officially made public, Burundi nationals have begun panicking leading to speculations and eventual hike in prices of essential commodities.

The government has urged people not to panic and ignore rumours from fishermen in troubled waters. It warns some traders who are increasing the prices of basic necessities.

“The government of Burundi warns traders taking advantage of this situation by increasing commodity prices which causes the population to make stocks in their house, the government asks Burundians to continue praying to God so that the coronavirus is defeated,” a statement said.