Connect with us
Advert

National

Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers

Published

33 mins ago

on

Burundian soldiers may lose rights to booze unless they strictly observe discipline and professional ethics.

 Alain Tribert Mutabazi, Burundi Minister of National Defense and Veteran Affairs admitted on Thursday that there is gross indiscipline in the national army that needs to be quickly tamed.

The revelation comes at a time some members of the country’s army have been involved in summary execution of civilians while under the influence of alcohol.

 Mutabazi described these crimes perpetrated in recent days by the military as despicable and barbaric acts. All of these murders have one common denominator: arguing after one too many drinks.

After three premeditated assassinations in less than a month, committed by soldiers including an officer, all under the influence of alcohol, the Burundian Minister of Defense calls on his men in uniform to be more disciplined

“In all these blunders, there is the effect of alcohol and all these guilty soldiers were arrested and judged in accordance with the law by authorized bodies,” Mutabazi said.

Alain Tribert Mutabazi, Burundi Minister of National Defense and Veteran Affairs

On the night of March 31 to April 1 at the Ku Mucamo bar an army officer in Kinanira II who insisted on having a beer, also shot a waiter at point blank range. It was getting late and this bar had already closed.

On the night of April 7, while at a bar located in the capital of the province of Muyinga, a soldier shot dead at close range the bar owner.

After being beaten up, this soldier from the Mukoni camp went to retrieve his weapon from the barracks. But when he returned, his attacker had already left and he lashed out at this authority who had come to inquire about the situation after hearing gunshots.

On April 13 at around 8:30 p.m., in Buringa, in Gihanga commune of Bubanza province, following a dispute over a memory card, a master corporal of the 212th Commando Battalion, with the easy trigger, took out his Kalashnikov and shot and killed an innkeeper.

There was disagreement regarding this mobile phone accessory sold by this soldier who chose the hard way to settle the issue once and for all. He almost got lynched by the mob.

Burundi’s Drunk Colonel Shoots Dead Waiter
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

National

Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic

Published

14 hours ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

Rwanda National Police (RNP), on Thursday, April 15, conducted the rotation of its two Formed Police Unit (FPU) contingents of 320 officers serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Rwanda FPU-2 contingent of 160 officers left Kigali International Airport at about 10am under the command of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Jerome Ntageruka.

It will conduct its peacekeeping duties in Kaga-Bandoro, over 300kms north of the capital Bangui.

Rwanda FPU-1 also with 160 officers left KIA at about 7pm led by CSP Claude Bizimana. They will be deployed in the capital Bangui.

The replaced contingents later arrived back home safely after 15 months of successful tour-of-duty.

Commissioner of Police (CP) George Rumanzi, Commissioner for Operations and Public Order, presided over the departure and arrival of the contingents, in behalf of RNP leadership.

CP Rumanzi commended the contingents that returned home for their resilience, exhibiting Rwandan values and serving with integrity throughout their peacekeeping mission.

“The RNP leadership and the country in general appreciates your professional character and service during your tour-of-duty despite the challenges and hard situation you experienced due to the Covid-19 pandemic. You served selflessly with dignity that defines the image of Rwanda,” CP Rumanzi said.

The service, he said, continues back home and urged them to maintain their professionalism and discipline in their new deployments.

The officers will be quarantined and tested for Covid-19 before joining their families or taking new deployments back home.

CP Rumanzi urged them to continue observing Covid-19 prevention measures including wearing face mask, observing social distancing, washing hands and other government directives.

SP Octave Mutembe Butati and SSP Eric Kabera Mwiseneza guided FPU-1 and FPU-2, respectively, safely back home.

The contingent commanders thanked the officers under their command for the professionalism, teamwork, respect and discipline which guided their successfully peacekeeping duties.

During the 15 months, they conducted various duties including protection of displaced persons, public order management, escort duties, protection of high profile officials but also distributed water among local communities facing water shortage, among others.

Continue Reading

National

Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’

Published

1 day ago

on

April 15, 2021

By

Faustin Twagiramungu a former Prime Minister of Rwanda has increasingly lost relevance despite his repeated badmouthing tirade from exile.

The current 60% Of Rwanda’s Population is aged between 0-24 years- these have nothing they know about Twagiramungu the man who was once considered as distinguished to lead this country.

In the early 90’s, the political situation in Rwanda had brewed to very toxic levels to the extent that mediations between government and the Rwandese Patriotic Front repeatedly couldn’t bear fruit.

On October 1st, the Rwandese Patriotic Front through its military wing launched a protracted armed struggle against the regime of Maj. Gen. Juvenal Habyarimana yet alongside, mediated talks went on to find a political negotiated solution.

Later in 1993, the two parties met in Arusha Tanzania and agreed on many things all compiled in the Arusha Peace Agreement which was a culmination of numerous high-level meetings held respectively in Tanzania, on 17th October, 1990, in Gbadolite, Republic Zaire, on 26th October, 1990, in Goma, Republic of Zaire, on 20th November, 1 in Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania, on 17th February, 1991, in Dar Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, on 19th February, 1991and from 5th to 7 March, 1993.

The two parties accepted the principle of power-sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.

One of the major provisions in this agreement between the two parties is Article 6- it states;

“The two parties agree on the appointment of Mr. TWAGIRAMUNG Faustin as Prime Minister of the Broad-Based Transitional Government, in accordance with Articles 6 and 51 of the Protocol of Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Rwanda and the Rwandese Patriotic Front on Power-Sharing within the framework of a Broad-Based Transitional Government.”

This is an important article that propped up Twagiramungu into lime light although the real person under his skin would reveal much later since it was not possible as everything turned ugly in 1994 culminating into a horrendous Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.

The RPF decided to single handedly confront the Regime and subsequently stopped the genocide and established a new government.

After the Rwanda Patriotic Front captured Kigali, Faustin Twagiramungu was appointed Prime Minister the first head of government. He later resigned in 1995 then exiled himself to Belgium.

For the first time President Paul Kagame in June 2019, revealed what many did not know about some of the top officials in the first government after the genocide.

President Kagame was speaking at the Anti-Corruption Summit in Abuja, Nigeria- He shared his personal experience and encounter with the multifaceted problem of corruption.

The theme of the summit was ‘Curbing Electoral Spending: A panacea to Public Corruption’. This summit was organized by Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Sharing his complex encounter with corruption in the first government after the 1994 genocide, Kagame says the first Foreign Affairs Minister  connived with prime minister and was given cash hundreds of dollars to go abroad and re-open embassies or open new embassies- this guy never came back yet he had been in office for a few months.

“Today this man is one of the main opposition leaders living in France and he is claiming to fight for democracy. Where he is hosted they believe him and is not the only one.”

A couple of years later the Prime Minister that connived with this fugitive Foreign Affairs minister also agreed then with president of the transition government and was given another bunch of money to go and buy Mercedes Benz cars for cabinet Ministers.

“When I learnt about this, I went to my president and told him that we are making a mistake. We shouldn’t be buying Mercedes Benz cars for ministers. We need to build institutions first. I told the President this is wrong.”

Continue Reading

National

Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute

Published

1 day ago

on

April 15, 2021

By

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has invited his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouli and Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed to a summit within 10 days to evaluate the negotiations regarding the disputed Grand Rennaisance Dam.

The prime minister’s office said in a statement late on Tuesday. The PM is concerned that the dam’s construction has reached an advanced stage, making “reaching a deal before the start of operation an urgent and pressing matter”.

Last week, talks involving the three countries hosted by the African Union chair, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), failed to reach a binding agreement over the operation of this controversial Dam on river Nile.

Egypt and Sudan have been pushing for a binding agreement before Ethiopia completes the filling of the dam’s vast reservoir which it began last year.

Last week, Ethiopia offered to share data with Egypt and Sudan, but the proposal was rejected by Khartoum and Cairo which complained of “fallacies” in the figures and an “unacceptable tendency” by Addis Ababa to take unilateral steps.

Ever since the construction began on the U$4.6 billion dam in 2011, Egypt – which depends on the Nile for some 97% of its irrigation and drinking water – has regarded the dam as an existential threat to its water supplies, while Khartoum fears its own dams would be harmed if Ethiopia fills the reservoir without a deal.

Ethiopia insists the power produced by the huge hydroelectric project is indispensable for its development.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Kinyarwanda

Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Trending