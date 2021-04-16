Burundi Defense Minister Worried About Drunkenness Among Soldiers

Burundian soldiers may lose rights to booze unless they strictly observe discipline and professional ethics.

Alain Tribert Mutabazi, Burundi Minister of National Defense and Veteran Affairs admitted on Thursday that there is gross indiscipline in the national army that needs to be quickly tamed.

The revelation comes at a time some members of the country’s army have been involved in summary execution of civilians while under the influence of alcohol.

Mutabazi described these crimes perpetrated in recent days by the military as despicable and barbaric acts. All of these murders have one common denominator: arguing after one too many drinks.

After three premeditated assassinations in less than a month, committed by soldiers including an officer, all under the influence of alcohol, the Burundian Minister of Defense calls on his men in uniform to be more disciplined

“In all these blunders, there is the effect of alcohol and all these guilty soldiers were arrested and judged in accordance with the law by authorized bodies,” Mutabazi said.

Alain Tribert Mutabazi, Burundi Minister of National Defense and Veteran Affairs

On the night of March 31 to April 1 at the Ku Mucamo bar an army officer in Kinanira II who insisted on having a beer, also shot a waiter at point blank range. It was getting late and this bar had already closed.

On the night of April 7, while at a bar located in the capital of the province of Muyinga, a soldier shot dead at close range the bar owner.

After being beaten up, this soldier from the Mukoni camp went to retrieve his weapon from the barracks. But when he returned, his attacker had already left and he lashed out at this authority who had come to inquire about the situation after hearing gunshots.

On April 13 at around 8:30 p.m., in Buringa, in Gihanga commune of Bubanza province, following a dispute over a memory card, a master corporal of the 212th Commando Battalion, with the easy trigger, took out his Kalashnikov and shot and killed an innkeeper.

There was disagreement regarding this mobile phone accessory sold by this soldier who chose the hard way to settle the issue once and for all. He almost got lynched by the mob.