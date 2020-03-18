The first known fatality due to Coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa has been reported in Burkina Faso.

“We recorded the death overnight of a female patient aged 62, who suffered from diabetes and was in intensive care,” the government said on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Honourable Rose-Marie Compaoré Konditamdé, a Member of Parliament and Deputy to Speaker.

Prof. Martial Ouédraogo, National Coordinator of the response to the Covid-19 epidemic was present, while he and his team were preparing to announce the first healings, at 11:25 p.m., Compaoré died.

Compaoré was a founding member of the UPC party (l’Union pour le Progrès et le Changement), she was previously Deputy National Secretary General of the party.

Government also said on Wednesday that 27 people had tested positive to the virus while more than 100 were being monitored closely.

The pandemic has spread fast since the appearance of the Coronavirus in Burkina Faso on March 9, 2020.

From two cases initially, the country recorded on March 18, 27 patients tested positive for the virus, 15 women and 12 men.