Bumper Harvest For Tomatoes Pushes Prices So Low
About two months ago, few homes could afford to prepare meals with tomatoes. Farmers that had panted tomatoes during the peak of dry season made higher profits from their harvest.
Between June and July a basin of tomatoes cost about Rwf6,000- Rwf12,000 meaning one tomato fruit was priced at Rwf100. By that time only the well to do families would afford tomatoes.
This high demand for tomatoes during the just concluded dry season triggered speculation among farmers who later quickly sunk money into their fields. This has led to bumper harvest and most food markets are flooded with tomatoes to an extent a basin (20kgs) is now priced Rwf2,000.
Mukamugabe Ziripa a mother of two told Taarifa from her Ndatemwa market stall on Tuesday in Gatsibo district that she almost returns home with all tomatoes every evening without selling, “Tomatoes are so cheap now. I almost have to auction the tomatoes at give away prices.”
She said the supply is extremely high, “now we don’t have carrots, beet roots and cabbages,” she said, adding that farmers are working based on speculation and this pushes traders and them into loses.
According to Jean claude Niyomugabo, Founder Speke Farms and a Youth Agri-Advocate, cultivating fruits and vegetables can contribute to a better quality of life for family farmers and their communities.
“It generates income, creates livelihoods, improves food security and nutrition, and enhances resilience through sustainably managed local resources,” Niyomugabo says.
Regional Airline Operators Threaten To Hike Ticket Prices
Flying across the East African region may get abit difficult moreover under the current covid-19 restrictions.
According to the aviation industry experts, jet fuel price has shot up in the recent days triggering panic across the regional aviation sector.
Air ticket and freight charges are set to increase after the doubling of jet fuel prices in what threatens to slow recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the aviation industry.
For example Jet fuel prices have doubled to U$750 per metric tonne in the past year, according to data from the International Air Transport Association and Platts.
Airline operators in Kenya said they will seek to pass the extra cost to consumers to remain afloat, a move that looks set to further depress the number of passengers seeking to use air travel.
Mr Alex Avedi, the chief executive officer of Safarilink Airline, while bracing for low passenger numbers, said they have no choice but to increase the charges.
“We shall definitely increase the price of the ticket to match the rising cost of fuel,” said Mr Avedi adding the airline may be forced to cut frequencies on some of its routes.
Most airlines gave up hedging future fuel demand due to the turmoil in the oil market last year, leaving them more exposed than usual to subsequent surges in oil prices.
Mr Eutychus Waithaka, executive secretary of the Kenya Association of Air Operators, said they had already written to the Treasury seeking a waiver on taxes to shield them from the rising cost of fuel.
“We are badly hurt by the rising cost of fuel. It doesn’t do any good to an industry that is yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19. We are going to pass the extra cost to our consumers,” said Mr Waithaka.
The lobby wants the government to abolish the five percent excise duty levied on jet fuel and aircraft spares parts.
Mozambique Scandal: Credit Suisse & U.S. Conclude Deal
Credit Suisse Group AG is nearing an agreement with the U.S. government that would resolve a criminal probe regarding its role in a U$2 billion Mozambique bond scandal, according to people familiar with the matter.
The discussions with the U.S. Justice Department involve a deferred prosecution agreement that would include a fine, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. An agreement is expected to be announced Tuesday.
Any deal with U.S. prosecutors would be the latest action in a multi-year, international legal saga arising out of the 2013-14 deals that were supposed to fund a new coastal patrol force and tuna fishing fleet in Mozambique, one of the world’s poorest countries.
In a 2018 indictment, the U.S. Justice Department alleged the contracts were a front for government officials and bankers to enrich themselves.
Three former Credit Suisse bankers have pleaded guilty to U.S. charges stemming from the scheme.
Credit Suisse declined to comment on any agreement, as did the U.S. Justice Department.
A deal could help put to bed one scandal, even as the bank has been punished this year by investors for its stumbles with Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital, which have spurred broad management shakeups.
Mozambique has filed suit against Credit Suisse and shipbuilder Privinvest, one of several cases in U.K. courts that involve the bond deal.
‘Unlawful Conduct’
In defending its London lawsuit, Credit Suisse has insisted that it was deceived by rogue bankers and couldn’t be held responsible for their “unlawful conduct” when it arranged the loans in early 2013.
The Swiss bank has said it carried out its usual due diligence before the transactions and was aware of the risk of bribery and corruption.
Andrew Pearse, who led the global financing group in the bank’s London office, testified at a federal trial in Brooklyn, New York that he’d pocketed at least U$45 million in illicit payments for his role in the arrangement of the loans.
The Credit Suisse loans were for three separate maritime projects including a tuna fishing fleet, the building of a shipyard and surveillance operation to protect Mozambique’s coastline and protect against pirates, according to Pearse.
Mozambican government officials, corporate executives and investment bankers stole about U$200 million, prosecutors said.
Both Pearse and his successor at the bank, Surjan Singh, who also pleaded guilty, testified at the 2019 trial of Jean Boustani, a Privinvest Group executive accused by the U.S. of being behind the plan to get Mozambique to borrow billions of dollars and overpay for dubious maritime projects.
A third banker, Datelina Subeva, Pearse’s subordinate, also pleaded guilty but didn’t testify.
All three bankers await sentencing. After a six-week trial in late 2019, a federal jury cleared Boustani of all charges.
Bloomberg
DRC Opposition Protests Against Phone Tax
Martin Fayulu, DRCs leader of opposition coalition LAMUKA has called upon all citizens to take to the streets and demand for the abolition of a controversial mobile phone tax.
In June 2020, the DRC government set up – through the ICT, Post and Telecoms Ministry – a CEIR system (Central Equipment Identification Register), with the aim to fight fake devices and the theft of mobile devices.
However, Telephony mobile users claim the Mobile Device Registry (RAM), a controversial new tax is robbing them of their units and making them poorer.
In terms of RAM, mobile operators are cutting a big chunk of units monthly from their customers’ mobile devices, which many users believe is too high and unnecessary.
“We are calling for the immediate withdrawal of RAM. Because it’s theft, a scam. That no one is demobilized. Let’s march and denounce it because it is outright theft. Once withdrawn, all money collected must be returned, ”said Martin Fayulu.
During a meeting this Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Kinshasa, Martin Fayulu called for the outright abolition of this fee.
During the rally, the leader of Lamuka pinpointed other topical issues, including the issue of appointing the leaders of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).
