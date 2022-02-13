Culture
Buja Sans Tabou Festival Suspended For Abuse Of Burundi Sacred Drum
Burundi’s Minister in charge of Culture Ezéchiel Nibigira early this week suspended the Buja Sans Tabou festival following a violation of the country’s sacred drums at the festival.
Buja Sans Tabou festival organized since February 7 was hurriedly stopped after drummers from Amagaba cultural club played the drum without wearing their usual traditional outfit of the Burundian drummer.
These artists wore costumes: jacket, shirt, tie and shoes. It was in the afternoon of February 8, 2022. Their images caused a stir on social media sparking divergent reactions in WhatsApp groups and on Twitter.
“We must punish them seriously. Another user asks the Amagaba club to ask for forgiveness instead. For him, this club cannot do such a thing knowing that it is contrary to Burundian tradition,” reads one of the comments.
“It is incomprehensible that members of a cultural club play the drum in costume while even the President puts on traditional dress before beating the drum. “In any case, they will not be able to have explanations,” adds another.
“It is ignorance and desacralization of the Burundian drum. “says a university professor knowledgeable on Burundian culture.
In a letter addressed to the representative of Buja Sans Tabou, the Minister of Culture said Tuesday, “The drummers have allowed themselves to show off in street clothes.”
The festival, the minister, said is suspended within the framework of the protection, preservation and safeguarding of Burundi’s cultural heritage.
Buja Sans Tabou apologized to the public, but also to the authorities responsible for culture. “The costumes offended certain sensitivities,” recognizes the Buja Sans Tabou team.
It said,“This celebratory scene of the opening of the curtains of the 5th edition of the theater festival “Buja Sans Tabou” was only to illustrate this great contrast of one culture fusing with another, because, this 5th edition is above all a search for oneself, both artistic and personal”.
British Envoy To Rwanda Turns To Banana Beer
Omar Daair the British High Commissioner to Rwanda and Ambassadeur au Burundi has been spoted involved in process of making banana beer at an unidentified village.
Banana beer, or Urwagwa, is a core part of Rwandan Culture. Whether it’s a religious ceremony such as a wedding, a baptism or just a normal social gathering.
“I got involved in making some banana beer,” High Commissioner Omar said.
The practice of making banana beer the traditional way is still alive in many rural areas of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it is an important part of the rural economy along with non-traditional methods of processing bananas into wine and gin.
In Rwanda, the share of beer bananas has decreased to 47%, from 60% 20 years ago, following efforts by the government to discourage farmers from growing them. Most of the brewers are farmers using their own bananas, to which they may add bunches bought from other farmers.
The bananas are harvested green and artificially ripened. One method is by putting them in a shallow pit in the ground and covering them with banana leaves and soil to generate enough heat to accelerate ripening.
Another is to arrange the fruits on a wooden rack placed over a cooking hearth. The fruits are covered to avoid desiccation during smoking, a process that typically takes 6 days and from which they emerge yellow.
The bananas are peeled and put in a brewing vessel, such as the traditional canoe-shaped one. Spear-grass, such as Imperata cylindrical, is used to knead the bananas until a clear juice is extracted.
The filtered juice is diluted with water and roasted red sorghum is added. Fermentation usually takes place in the brewing vessel, which is covered with banana leaves.
After fermentation, the beer is poured in jerrycans and ready for consumption.
More Witnesses To Be Summoned On Rusesabagina’s Appeal Case
The High Court Chamber for International and Cross-border crimes has given green light for lawyers representing the victims of Nyabimata attack to prepare necessary documents that will allow the summoning of more witnesses in the case.
This has come after the court ruled that some of the claims on damages against Paul Rusesabagina and the co-accused were scanty and lacked enough backing of concrete evidence.
Rene Munyamahoro, the victim’s lawyer told the court that in the previous hearing, there are some victims who were not given the demanded damages but with the presence of more witnesses, enough details on the damages will be revealed.
“Those demanding damages did not receive the amount required because they did not present enough evidence and we want the court to listen to more testimonies.”
The court responded to lawyers with a green light to go and prepare the list of the witnesses that will be heard before the court.
“The court had scheduled to hear claims of damages on the last day of the hearing, you can as well prepare and send submissions via the electronic filling, then the court will summon them,” Francois-Regis Rukundakuvuga, the presiding judge said.
In the previous hearing, the compensation demanded from Nyaruguru, Rusizi, and Nyamagabe districts for compensation amounted to over Rwf1.6 billion.
During these hearings, the criminal appeals were also heard, where Emmanuel Nshimiyimana, one of the FLN members appealed that he was forcefully conscripted in the terror group out of his will, therefore his sentence has to reduce.
“I was 17 years and I was a minor at the time. I did not join with my will but forcefully recruited in the army,” he told the court.
Mark Nzeyimana also said he has never been among the ring leader of the FLN. However, the court reminded him that the prosecution had accused him of having been caught sending commodities to soldiers, which indicates his role in participating, preparing and organizing the terror attacks.
The court tried and convicted Paul Rusesabagina and other 20 co-accused to 25 years in prison.
The court convicted them on charges of treason, murder, arson, and belonging to a terrorist organization.
Cameroon’s Bamoun kingdom Gets New Ruler
African history is endless that ones curiosity may never be satisfied. Taarifa takes you into Cameroon’s Bamoun kingdom- one of Africa’s oldest kingdoms with rich history.
This Sunday, October 10, 2021, a new king for the Bamoun kingdom was enthroned at a colourful traditional ceremony.
At the age of 29, Nabil Mbombo Njoya sat on a throne wearing a unique traditional and royal outfit reserved only for the king in this territory.
The Bamoun, a powerful kingdom of western Cameroon boasts of a population of 2 million people.
The latest United Nations data indicates that Cameroon hosts a total of Cameroon is 27,386,702 inhabitants.
Nabil Mbombo Njoya succeeds his late father, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who Designated Nabil in his will. Nabil is the first son born after his fathers enthronement.
Very close to his father, he was brought up in the Bamoun tradition, educated at the American school in Yaoundé before studying in the United States and at the National School of Administration and the Judiciary of Cameroon.
He was appointed after an initiation conclave led by the notables of the kingdom and becomes at 29 years old, the twentieth in the line of Bamoun kings.
His Royal Highness Nabil will occupy the Royal Palace of Foumban of the Bamoun dynasty which dates back from the 14th century in history.
The Palace was renovated and completed in 1917 after which the belongings of previous Sultans were arranged and kept for tourist attraction.
Foumban city is one of Cameroon’s major attractions and an important centre of traditional African art. Some of the major important things found in the palace include a multitude of royal gowns, arms, musical instruments, statues, jewellery, masks and colourful bead-covered thrones carved in the shapes of the men who sat on them and seat of power for the Bamoun people.
There is also the Musée des Arts et des Traditions Bamoun which is not far from the Palace. This extensive collection has exhibits on Bamoun history and art, including cooking implements, musical instruments, pipes, statues, masks, gongs and an ornately carved xylophone.
A graduate of Enam in 2018, Nabil Njoya was, some time before his induction, head of the legal division in the services of the governor of the southern region.
Having become a traditional chief, the new sultan is now forced to abandon all civil engagement. Nabil Njoya should therefore abandon his office in Ebolowa, in the south, to settle permanently in those he now holds in the sultanate of Foumban.
