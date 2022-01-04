Crime
British Royal Faces US Judge In Sex Abuse Case
A New York court in the United States is scheduled to convene to hear a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal Prince Andrew the third child and second son of Queen Elizabeth II.
Virginia Giuffre accuses Prince Andrew of assaulting her while at a home of Jeffrey Epstein in New York, and on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.
Giuffre sued the prince for unspecified damages last year, alleging he sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under American law.
Giuffre alleges that Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Andrew, an allegation the prince has repeatedly and strenuously denied.
A deal made public for the first time Monday by a New York court shows that Giuffre agreed to drop a civil case against Epstein for U$500,000 in Florida in 2009.
The settlement contained a provision that purports to protect “other potential defendants” from being sued related to alleged sexual abuse committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail two and a half years ago.
Prince Andrew’s lawyers are expected to argue that a once-confidential settlement between accuser Virginia Giuffre and late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein unveiled on Monday protects Andrew from litigation.
The hearing, to be held between the parties’ representatives via video conference with press and public able to listen in by telephone, starts at 10:00 am.
Maxwell, who introduced Andrew to Epstein in the early 1990s, faces life behind bars after being convicted by New York jurors of five of the six counts she faced following a high-profile month-long trial.
Epstein died aged 66 in a Manhattan jail in 2019, in what New York’s coroner ruled was a suicide, after being charged with child sex trafficking charges.
He was convicted in 2008 of paying young girls for sexual massages at his Florida mansion but served just 13 months in jail after striking a deal with the state prosecutor at the time.
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to quit the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to distance himself from Epstein.
KIGALI: Woman Arrested In Operations Against Skin Bleaching Cosmetics
Rwanda National Police (RNP) Anti-Smuggling and Organised Crimes unit (ASOC) arrested a woman identified as Alice Uwurukundo, 30, in Gasabo District for allegedly dealing in the outlawed skin whitening cosmetics commonly known as Mukologo.
ASOC seized quantites of assorted skin bleaching lotions from the home of Urukundo located in Rukingu Village, Kagugu Cell, Kinyinya Sector.
Uwurukundo availed that she started selling the banned cosmetics three months ago. She added that she was being supplied two people, whom she did not disclosed.
“I was buying quantities of skin whitening cosmetics from one dealer operating in Gicumbi District, who was trafficking them into Rwanda from Uganda and others from another dealer operating in Nyamasheke District, who was sneaking them into the country from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” said Uwurukundo.
Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Africa Sendahangarwa Appolo, the RNP Deputy spokesperson said that the suspect was arrested following information provided by the local residents in Kagugu.
“Police have works with the public to identify and crackdown people, who deal in such outlawed products. Uwurukundo was arrested in the morning of Thursday at her home where she was operating her illegal business,” said CSP Africa.
CSP Sendahangarwa thanked residents who reported the suspect and called for stronger cooperation and reporting people, who sell skin bleaching products.
Side effects
The outlawed creams and oil brands contain chemicals such as mercury and hydroquinone, which can cause liver damage, reduce resistance to bacterial and fungal infections, and increase anxiety, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
If it enters the bloodstream, it also results into fatal liver and kidney damage, although medics say the most immediate visible side effect is skin scarring.
Health experts confirm that prolonged use of corticosteroid creams and lotions can also decrease levels of collagen in the skin.
Collagen strengthens and supports the skin, and a reduced amount can increase the risk of striae commonly known as stretch marks.
Legal framework
Article 266 of the law determining offenses and penalties in general, states that any person, who produces, sells, or prescribes harmful products; cosmetics or body hygiene substance or any other products derived from plants, commits an offence.
Upon conviction, he/she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than two years and a fine of not less than Frw3 million and not more than Frw5 million or one of these penalties.
Sweden To Extradite Genocide Suspect To Rwanda
The Swedish government has ruled that there are no obstacles available not to extradite Jean-Paul Micomyiza to Rwanda for his role in crimes of genocide.
According to sources from Sweden, the country’s supreme court has been tasked to take a legal opinion on Micomyiza’s extradition but the court found no legal conflict that would bar his extradition.
Sources indicate that the Supreme court advised the Swedish government that there were no obstacles with the country’s Extradition Act.
The court decision based on Article 6 of the European Convention, which sets out what is required for a trial to be fair, found out that Rwanda’s courts are fair and impartial enough to try Micomyiza.
Despite there being no obstacles to extraditing the wanted person to Rwanda, however, the court advised that they monitor his prosecutions in home courts if the government decides to extradite him.
This comes after Rwanda requested the extradition of Micomyiza to be tried by home courts over crimes of Genocide which he is accused to have committed in 1994.
The move to Micomyiza’s extradition comes after Rwanda requested his arrest and detention last year.
Sources say Micomyiza extradition is a position of Sweden’s obligation to live up to its obligation under international law and the country’s interests in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi as well as to align with Rwanda’s interest in prosecuting persons suspected of participating in the Genocide against the Tutsi.
Testimonies indicate that Micomyiza participated in the crimes of genocide in Ngoma Commune, in the former Butare Prefecture (Currently in Huye District, in the Southern Province) at the campus of the University and its surrounding traditionally known as Ruhande.
Sweden is a home to other Genocide suspects including Theodore Rukeratabaro who was in mid-2018, given a life sentence for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.
Sweden also sentenced Claver Berinkindi, a Rwandan who acquired Swedish citizenship in 2012 after finding him guilty of the Genocide he committed in the former Prefecture of Butare and Stanislas Mbanenande in 2013.
Uganda’s Spy Chief Slapped With US Sanctions
Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Uganda’s Military Intelligence has been slapped with disastrous sanctions by the US government, Taarifa reliably reports. Extra details of the sanctions are underway.
In previous target sanctions, targeted leaders in Uganda were banned from traveling to US, their properties and bank accounts frozen and also their family members denied any visas among other restrictions.
Meanwhile, the Washington uses the Magnitsky legislation which came into force in 2012 to sanction foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses or been involved in significant corruption.
However, the US is a longstanding partner of Uganda. Their relationship was built on military cooperation.
“They have been a good partner for us in addressing the challenge in Somalia,” said Deborah Malac, the American ambassador in Uganda from 2016 to 2020.
Ofwono Opondo, a Ugandan government spokesman, says, “our relationship with the United States is good, it is important, we value it, but we reject them meddling in our affairs,” he said.
The former US envoy in Uganda says “the time is right for “a tangible recalibration in the relationship”.
US Congressmen have suggested sanctions targeting Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the chief of military intelligence, and Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, who commanded the 2016 attack in Kasese.
During the recently concluded presidential elections in Uganda, Museveni deployed the military to manage security in Kampala city and neighbouring districts. The Army used this chance to crash the opposition by conducting mass arrests, arbitrary detentions without trial, torture and killing.
“Uganda’s January 14th elections were marred by election irregularities and abuses by the government’s security services against opposition candidates and members of civil society,” said Ned Price, then US State Department spokesman.
“We’ll consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable those members of the security forces responsible for these actions,” the US official said early this year.
In 1987, a year after fighting his way to power in Uganda, Yoweri Museveni made his first visit to the White House.
“Pleasure to meet with you,” said Ronald Reagan to his beaming guest. “I know your concern and progress you’re making with regard to human rights.”
It was the beginning of a long relationship between Museveni and the United States, in which the former rebel positioned himself as an important security partner.
