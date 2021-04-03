Business
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
British Firm Tullow Oil has until December to present to Kenya government a comprehensive plan for oil production in the Turkana region or risk losing concession on two exploration fields in the area.
Tullow, which struck oil in the Lokichar basin of Turkana nine years ago, is yet to develop the field for commercial production amid growing frustrations for Kenya over delayed petroleum wealth benefits.
The delay has been attributed to several factors, including unfavourable global oil prices, approval delays for land and water rights, a tax dispute and Covid-19 disruptions, according to Tullow.
Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said yesterday the December deadline would be enforced. “Conditions are always there in the PSC (Production Sharing Contract),” he said in reference to the ultimatum.
Tullow said it was in a race to submit an investment plan by the June deadline to avert possible loss of exploration licences on blocks 10BB and 13T.
“Tullow and its joint venture partners expect to complete a revised assessment of the project by the second quarter of 2021,” the British firm said.
“One of the conditions requires the Group to submit a technically and commercially compliant Field Development Plan (FDP) with the Government of Kenya by December 31, 2021.
If the FDP is not submitted by December 31, 2021, the extension period will expire on December 31, 2021.”
The investment plan would dictate Kenya’s final decision on whether to allow Tullow and its partners to proceed with the development of the Kenyan oil project next year.
When a firm first wins an oil licence, it is typically given a number of years of exclusive rights to explore.
If it is successful and finds oil, its exploration permit usually entitles it to subsequently receive a production authorisation for the area, which could last up to 30 years.
Tullow and its partners in the project Africa Oil and Total had initially planned to reach a final investment decision in 2019 and production of first oil between this year and next year.
Tullow in 2020 received an extension to its exploration licences in Kenya to the end of 2021 in the wake of a three-months freeze attributed to disruptions from Covid -19.
Kenya agreed to extend Tullow’s licences after intense negotiations between May and August 2020.
The licence deal saw the explorer lift the Force Majeure it had declared on the Turkana oil project in May last year while the government agreed to exempt the supplies brought in by British oil exploration firm from value-added tax (VAT).
The Treasury had removed the VAT exemption on taxable supplies.
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
Democratic Republic of Congo has moved to control nearly 15% of worlds Cobalt production through its state company Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC).
Jean-Dominique Takis Kumbo, the head of the new state cobalt buyer told press that EGC will have a monopoly on all hand-dug cobalt in the central African country, giving it power to improve working conditions and potential control.
Congo accounts for nearly 70% of the global supply of cobalt used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles.
According to Takis, he’s hoping that control of 15% is a market share big enough to help influence cobalt prices the way Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, does with oil, and ultimately boost profit for the state.
“We believe that EGC will introduce the image and identity of Congo to the markets for those involved in cobalt,” said Takis.
However, there are ongoing concerns about the cobalt industry which have prompted miners and carmakers to reassure customers about ethically mined supplies of the metal.
For example in 2019, BMW AG said it won’t buy metal from artisanal sources, and like Tesla Inc., is among manufacturers backing initiatives to improve conditions at the sites.
Once EGC is up and running, all other buyers of artisanal cobalt will have six months to shut down, Takis said.
The state company will produce about 8,000 tons of cobalt contained in hydroxide form in 2021, with output expanding “exponentially” in the years to come, he said.
Details indicate that EGC is partnering with trading house Trafigura Group in a five-year deal to finance the creation and control of artisanal mining zones, ore-purchasing stations and costs related to buying, processing and delivering cobalt hydroxide to end buyers.
Trafigura is still assessing the investment required to prepare the first accredited mining site.
“We foresee a considerable body of work to bring the site up to a level that meets the newly launched EGC standard,” a Trafigura spokesperson said Thursday.
While artisanal miners’ contribution to Congo’s cobalt production has at times reached 20%, it dropped significantly last year amid low prices, the impact of Covid-19 and expanded industrial output, Andries Gerbens, a director of Darton Commodities, said by phone Friday.
While Gerbens expects artisanal output to increase again as the cobalt price rises, an 8,000-ton target for 2021 is “ambitious” and the possibility of EGC capturing Congo’s entire artisanal market is “unrealistic at least in the short term.”
Cobalt prices have risen almost 70% in the past year and now trade at more than $50,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange.
Takis said mining production at first will be limited to a single site known as Kasulo in Kolwezi, a town 820 miles southeast of the capital, Kinshasa.
The initial investment to prepare the site will cost $15 million, after which EGC hopes to have $7 million to $8 million available per week to purchase and process cobalt into hydroxide form, Takis said.
While Trafigura will prepare all of EGC’s cobalt for market, the state company can keep 50% of the output for itself and sell it separately, Takis said.
It’s also in talks with processing plants in Congo that currently treat artisanal cobalt to switch to EGC’s product.
“These production plants will, one way or another, come to an agreement with EGC in order to continue to operate,” he said.
Maldives Issues US$200M Sukuk Bond
The Maldives has successfully priced a US$200 million debut sovereign Sukuk as the country’s first issue. It will have a 5-year maturity at a 9.875% semi-annual coupon. The proceeds of the issuance will be used to settle tender offers for the government’s 2022 bonds.
The Senior Unsecured 144A/ Reg S Sukuk will be issued from the recently established Maldives Sukuk Issuance Limited’s US$1.0 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme.
The issue, rated B3 by Moody’s, will settle on 8 April 2021 and will be listed on the Euronext Dublin and Nasdaq Dubai.
The Sukuk follows an Ijara structure with a Murabaha component and will be supported by rental income from assets which are owned by the Government of the Republic of Maldives.
The Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the issuance were The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) (www.ICD-PS.org), Credit Suisse, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC.
Commenting on the inaugural Sukuk issuance, Mr. Ibrahim Ameer, Finance Minister of Maldives, said “This debut issuance marks the beginning of Maldives in the International Islamic Finance markets and reaffirms our support to develop and to remain as an active player through the diversification of our existing debt portfolio. The programme paves way for the continuous engagement with the sukuk centric investors.”
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
Zigama Credit and Savings Society (ZIGAMA CSS) has announced a net profit of Rwf13.7 billion for the year 2020. It is an increase from Rwf11 billion recorded as net profit in 2019.
This was communicated during a General Assembly held today at the Defence Headquarters, Kimihurura.
The meeting was chaired by Honorable Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Albert Murasira, and attended by the Minister of Justice Johnston Busingye, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Jean Bosco Kazura; as well as service chiefs and heads of security organs; and a selected list of members.
During the meeting, Zigama CSS leadership headed by its chairman Board of Director Dr. James Ndahiro expressed optimism for its development despite the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the country’s financial status in general, thanks to the guidance of the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of Rwanda Defence Force, Paul Kagame, who advised the Cooperative to invest in digitalisation and IT earlier on in 2005.
“All that we registered for the last year as interest was mainly due to the use of IT services. Members were quick to embrace the technology and this has helped to positively sustain the Bank. We recommend the guidance received from the Commander- in- Chief who emphasised that we should invest in digitalisation and IT systems, it was the best way to go and we realised that especially during the COVID-19 pandemic” said Dr James Ndahiro.
ZIGAMA CSS continues to expand the use of IT services such as Mobile money, Mobile application, ATM, USSD, SMS message to facilitate its members for different transactions.
ZIGAMA CSS is a financial cooperative with membership drawn mainly from Security Organs namely Rwanda Defence Force, Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Correctional Services, National Security Services, and Rwanda Investigation Bureau.
