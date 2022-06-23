Two Nigerian nationals identified as Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu and Ike Ekweremadu, who are 55 and 60 years old respectively have been arrested by British Police for conspiring to traffic a child with a plan to harvest organs.

The police confirmed that the man and a woman have been charged with conspiring to arrange to bring a child to the UK to harvest organs in their home country, Nigeria.

Police, however, said the child has been safeguarded but did not disclose the gender or the age of the child or the location of the arrests.

The report suggests that it is likely the suspects were arrested at Heathrow Airport since they are appearing in a court in Uxbridge.

A police investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022, the force said.