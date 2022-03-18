Britain Revokes License From Russian Broadcaster

Russian Broadcaster RT has lost its license in Britain and won’t be allowed to broadcast again on British territory.

Britain’s media regulator Ofcom on Friday withdrew the license and said in a statement, “We do not consider RT to be fit and proper to hold a UK license and cannot be satisfied that it can be a responsible broadcaster.”

Critics accuse RT of being a major source of propaganda for the Russian government as well as spreading disinformation and conspiracy theories.

RT started integrating itself into the British media sphere in 2009, launching a 24-hour news channel to offer its viewers “an alternative to the mainstream view,” its then 29-year-old editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said.

The channel has come under increasing pressure from British ministers since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

RT “must not be allowed to exploit our open and free media to spread poisonous propaganda into British homes,” British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in the British Parliament on March 3.

Ofcom’s decision to revoke RT’s license comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by the British media regulator into the “due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The RT channel has been unavailable in the UK since March 2 after the British government suspended it amid the ongoing Ofcom investigations.

The news channel was removed from EU screens earlier this month, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying the ban will ensure RT is “no longer able to spread lies to justify Putin’s war.”