Rwandan biomedical engineers from the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College Kigali (IPRC) have successfully tested the Made in #Rwanda ventilator on the Maniquene that simulate patient’s lungs.

“We successfully ventilated the lungs with required volume, proud of the team doing a great job,” said Dr. Stephen Rulisa, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, School of Medicine and Pharmacy, University of Rwanda, who provided close guidance to the team.

Rwanda can now begin using the first ventilator produced by local engineers as the country mobilizes more resources to battle #COVID-19.

A prototype was unveiled on Sunday by two Engineers; Costica Uwitonze and Diogene Mulindahabi, who are both currently teaching at the college.

After they successfully tested their ventilator on Monday April 20, using a lung simulator and gas flow analyser, Mulindahabi triumphantly said, “We appreciate the good collaboration between education and health sectors in this journey.”

Dr. Rulisa is convinced the team has all it takes for the job. “We have the best brains in #Rwanda as anywhere else in the world.. .so let’s go!”