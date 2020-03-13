Kenya’s Ministry of Health has confirmed a Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Nairobi.

The case, which was confirmed on the March 12, 2020, is the first one to be reported in Kenya since the beginning of the outbreak in China in December 2019.

The case is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi returning from the United States of America via London, United Kingdom on the March 5, 2020, a statement from the ministry says.

She was confirmed positive by the National Influenza Centre Laboratory at the National Public Health Laboratories of the Ministry of Health.

The patient is clinically stable, and is being managed at the Infectious Diseases Unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia also confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus on Friday morning.

The Mayor of the capital, Addis Ababa, Takele Uma Banti, tweeted that the infected person is a Japanese citizen. “We should avoid meetings and hand contacts,” the mayor said on Twitter.

Back to Kenya, through the Ministry of Health, the government said it continues to strengthen measures to ensure no further transmission of the disease in Kenya.

The National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus preparedness and response will continue to provide strategic leadership working through whole Government approach to respond to this case in the implementation of mitigation measures.

The Ministry assured all Kenyans that it has has been beefing up preparedness capacities since the first confirmed cases in China.