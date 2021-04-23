Sports
Breakaway Super League Rocks European Football
Plans for a breakaway super league rocked European football this week as fans, politicians and the game’s governing bodies united in fury.
After two chaotic days, the whole scheme had collapsed. David Conn looks back on a week of humiliation for football’s richest clubs
Plans released on Sunday night for a breakaway European Super League have stunned the world of football and provoked a massive backlash against the clubs involved.
Six English teams joined three each from Spain and Italy to announce the new venture which they say would involve midweek matches supplanting Uefa’s Champions League.
The announcement was met with fury from Europe’s football governing bodies, from fans and politicians who pledged to do everything in their power to prevent the breakaway league going ahead.
Two days later, all six English clubs had pulled out and the entire scheme had spectacularly unravelled.
According to a British Sports writer David Conn that a breakaway league has long been rumoured but the financial pressures brought on by the Covid pandemic finally led to Europe’s biggest clubs taking the next step.
But they had misjudged the strength of feeling – and the power – of their fans, who united across old rivalries to demand an end to the venture.
Now, as the recriminations from the episode continue, could there be momentum for long-discussed reforms to the governance of elite football that would give more power to fans to influence the way their clubs are run?
Sports
Kenya’s Bidco United Players Want League Resumed
Bidco United players are in high spirits in anticipation of league resumption, club head Anthony Akhulia coach has said.
Akhulia says it’s tough without football but they are confident they will pick from where they left before the league was indefinitely suspended by the government.
“We have an elaborate individual work plan for players. We hope this will help in keeping them fit as we eye resumption of activities once the dust settles.
“It is tough. Being together in training is better but now we have to deal with the situation due to Covid-19 containment measures.
“The players just have to try a bit what they can and do individual workouts to keep them fit as we wait for the green light to resume full training, we are hoping to pick from where we left. We want to keep winning matches,” the soft spoken tactician said.
The promoted Thika-based side had been on a fine run prior to the halting of the league.
“Stopping the league has not only had physical but emotional effects on everyone involved,” Akhulia explained. “The past few months have been very difficult for the clubs and everyone who works within the football circles, the pandemic has pushed things to the extreme and deep end.
At this point, we must observe all guidelines as stipulated by the government in relation to Covid-19. However hard or stressful they may be, we have to respect them and comply,” he concluded.
The league remains suspended but Sports CS Amina Mohamed said resumption is imminent following the successful completion of nationwide vaccination program for athletes where over 4,000 were inoculated.
Sports
European Super League Disgraceful- UEFA President
Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are among 12 clubs who have agreed to join the proposed ESL-But this has rubbed others wrong way.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says The European Super League (ESL) is a “disgraceful, self-serving” plan and a “spit in the face of football lovers.”
He also said players who play for teams involved in the closed league would be “banned from the World Cup and Euros”.
UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden announced a fan-led review of football.
Dowden said the review had been brought forward and would offer a “root and branch” review of the sport, covering finance, governance and regulation.
He said while football’s authorities are equipped to handle the proposed ESL breakaway, the UK government would provide “full backing”.
“Be in no doubt, if they can’t act, we will,” added Dowden. “We will put everything on the table to prevent this from happening. We are examining every option. Put simply, we will be reviewing everything the government does to support these clubs.”
Labour welcomed Dowden’s statement but said it was “short on detail and the urgency this situation merits”.
Ceferin, who has been Uefa president since 2016, has overseen an agreement on a noew-look 36-team Champions League but made clear his disdain for the ESL project.
“We are all united against this nonsense of a project,” he said.
“I cannot stress more strongly how everyone is united against these disgraceful, self-serving proposals, fuelled by greed above all else.
“[It is a] cynical plan, completely against what football should be. We cannot and will not allow that to change.
“Players who will play in the teams that might play in the closed league will be banned from the World Cup and Euros. We urge everyone to stand tall with us as we do everything in our power to ensure this never ends up in fruition.
“This idea is a spit in the face of all football lovers. We will not allow them to take it away from us.”
The ESL will be a “new midweek competition” with teams continuing to “compete in their respective national leagues”.
After it was announced on Sunday, Fifa expressed its “disapproval” of the proposed competition and called on “all parties involved in heated discussions to engage in calm, constructive and balanced dialogue for the good of the game”.
World football’s governing body previously said it would not recognise such a competition and any players involved could be denied the chance to play at a World Cup.
The 14 Premier League clubs not signed up to the ESL will meet on Tuesday to assess the proposals and consider a response.
Sports
Roma to Face Man Utd in Europa Semi-finals
AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax after Edin Dzeko’s late equaliser secured a 1-1 home draw on Thursday.
The Italian side will now face Manchester United, who beat Granada 2-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate in their quarter-final second leg, for a place in next month’s final.
Brian Brobbey struck for Ajax four minutes after his half-time introduction but Dzeko’s 72nd-minute finish leveled the scores in the quarter-final second leg.
The visitors dominated possession and had a second goal disallowed for a Nicolas Tagliafico foul but struggled to again break down a resolute home defence despite a late onslaught.
“We had more problems in Amsterdam, but today we controlled them well,” Roma coach Paulo Fonseca told press. “Ajax are a very strong team with great quality, but defensively we played a great game.
“It’s satisfying. Reaching a semi-final is cause for pride, and we are representing Italy at the moment that’s a source of pride for Roma.”
The capital club are Italy’s last remaining representative in European competition this season, and the clash with United will be their first European semi-final since a 7-6 aggregate defeat by Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League.
Roma’s chances were few and far between but striker Dzeko clinically took his when a deflected cross fell into his path at the back post for a tap-in.
Alcacer, Moreno send Villarreal through
First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph.
Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lead after 25 minutes when forward Samuel Chukwueze rattled the post with a close-range volley.
They did not have to wait long to open the scoring, however, with Alcacer scoring 10 minutes later.
Chukwueze was initially flagged offside in the build-up, but the goal was allowed to stand following a VAR check.
Moreno doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes before the break after Alcacer’s effort had been parried by Dominik Livakovic in the Dinamo goal following a marauding run from centre back Raul Albiol to tee up the chance.
The visitors rallied after the break and Geronimo Rulli was forced into a couple of smart stops in the Villarreal goal while at the other end Chukwueze and Moreno spurned chances to ensure victory.
Mislav Orsic pulled one back for Zagreb 15 minutes from time, but far from setting up a nervy finale the visitors never threatened to get back into the tie as the Spaniards held firm.
“We’ve been brilliant in this competition since the group stages. It’s just a shame the fans can’t be here, as these are the kind of matches you want to play in front of your fans – but this win is for them,” midfielder Dani Parejo said.
“We took the initiative and controlled things. Yes, they got one back, but we were the better side throughout the tie.”
Villarreal will face their coach Unai Emery’s former club Arsenal in the last four after the English side overcame Slavia Prague.
800 Chinese Companies To Invest In Tanzania
Breakaway Super League Rocks European Football
Africa Spends U$50 billion to Buy Agricultural Commodities
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation
Mrs. Harvey Hikes Into Rwanda’s Mountain Gorillas Habitat
Kenya’s Bidco United Players Want League Resumed
Russian President Vladimir Putin Addresses Nation
Mrs. Harvey Hikes Into Rwanda’s Mountain Gorillas Habitat
Africa Spends U$50 billion to Buy Agricultural Commodities
Breakaway Super League Rocks European Football
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Barundikazi Ntimukipfobye- Madamu Angélique Ndayishimiye
- Igipimo Cy’Ubumwe N’Ubwiyunge Mu Banyarwanda Baba Mu Mahanga Ntikizwi
- Ubwiyunge Mu Rwanda Bugeze Kuri 94.7 % : Ubushakashatsi
- Umunsi Mpuzamahanga Wo Kwita Ku Mubumbe W’Isi, Israel Yifatanyije N’U Rwanda
- Ibyabaye Mbere Gato Y’Urupfu Rwa Idriss Deby
- Riderman Na Platini Bagizwe Ba Ambasaderi Ba Canal +
- Urukingo Rwa Mbere Rwa Malaria Rukomeje Gutanga Icyizere Ku Bana
- Stade Ya Nyagatare Ivuguruye Yuzuye
- Biden ‘Ari Hafi Kwemeza’ Jenoside Yakorewe Abo Muri Arménie
- Ingabo Z’U Rwanda Zarokoye Abakozi Ba UN
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda
-
National3 days ago
Tchad Military Council Confirms President Deby’s Death
-
National3 days ago
Chad President Idris Deby Reportedly ‘Dead’
-
Business3 days ago
Bitcoin Value Collapsing
-
National3 days ago
Cabinet Commends Investigative Report On Genocide
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Angola Appoints Envoy To Uganda, Somalia, South Sudan
-
National3 days ago
President Kagame Arrives in Angola For ICGLR Mini-Summit
-
Politics3 days ago
Gen. Mahamat Idriss Takes Over Tchad After Father’s Death