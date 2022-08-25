The Brazilian Navy has taken over command of the Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) directed to fight piracy in the Horn of Africa.

The information comes from an official communiqué issued by the Brazilian Navy. It was confirmed that the institution received the command of Combined Task Force 151 on August .

CTF-151 is a multinational task force that carries out operations to deter, stop and suppress piracy in the Horn of Africa region.

Rear Admiral Nelson de Oliveira Leite was assigned the role of Commodore Ahmed Hussein, of the Pakistan Navy, and will serve a term that will extend from August 2022 to February 2023.

CTF-151 is one of four task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a Multinational Task Force formed by the coalition of 34 countries and organized to promote combating piracy, as well as security and stability in approximately 3.2 millions of square miles of international waters, covering some of the world’s most important shipping lanes, including the Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

Participation in the CMF is done on a voluntary basis and each coalition country decides how it can contribute to operations, whether through ships, aircraft, or qualified personnel to compose the Joint Chiefs of Staff or the CMF itself. . The Task Force Command period varies from four to six months.

Brazil was the first and only country in South America to command CTF-151, having taken over for the first time between June and November 2021.

Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) was set up in 2009 as a response to piracy attacks in the Gulf of Aden and off the eastern coast of Somalia.

Its mission is to disrupt piracy and armed robbery at sea and to engage with regional and other partners to build capacity and improve relevant capabilities in order to protect global maritime commerce and secure freedom of navigation.

CTF-151 operates in conjunction with the EU’s Operation Atalanta and NATO’s Operation Ocean Shield.