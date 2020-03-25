Africa’s most notorious Islamic Jihadist terrorist group has killed over 100 Chadian troops and 75 Nigerian soldiers during a seven-hour battle.

Chadian President Idriss Deby told Chad television he travelled to the scene of the attack on Tuesday to pay tribute to the 92 dead soldiers, saying it was the first time so many troops had been lost.

“We lost 92 of our soldiers, non-commissioned officers and officers,” in the attack in Boma, the president said.

According to John Enenche the Nigerian defence ministry spokesman, “The Nigerian military suffered some casualties in the unfortunate attack.”

The attack, one of the deadliest against troops recently, came as the military tried to launch an offensive against the armed group that began over the weekend.

The attack was carried out early on Monday morning in Boma, Lac province, is part of an expanding jihadist campaign in the vast, marshy Lake Chad area, where the borders of Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria converge.

Boko Haram fighters killed at least 50 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near Goneri village in northern Yobe state, according to military officials and villagers.

One military official said army vehicles were destroyed, including armoured vehicles, and captured military arms were carried off in speedboats by Boko Haram.

The base was taken by surprise by the 05:00 attack, the official said.

Since 2015, countries in the region have cooperated in the Multinational Joint Force, a regional coalition engaged around Lake Chad with the help of local residents formed into vigilante groups.

In Cameroon’s Far North, 275 people were killed by jihadist attacks in 2019, most of them civilians, according to a report published by Amnesty International in December.

Boko Haram’s insurgency has killed 36 000 people and displaced nearly two million in northeastern Nigeria since it began, according to the UN.