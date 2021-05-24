Language version

Business

Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu

Advertisement

Published

4 hours ago

on

Touristic attractions in Rwanda are getting a new addition of a magnificent hotel designed like a boat and will be propped up on Gihaya Island on the waters of Lake Kivu in Rusizi district.

The designer of this hotel is Futuristic Design Group Ltd. a dynamic multidisciplinary design and realization firm based in Rwanda.

“Finally we can build the boat-like hotel in lake Kivu! Rusizi  is going to have another beautiful hotel,” Futuristic Design Group said on May 20 after officially obtaining a construction permit.

Kagame Launches Second One & Only Hotel Worth $65m
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Business

East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens

Published

3 days ago

on

May 21, 2021

By

Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.

“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.

During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.

The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.

The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.

The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.

According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.

Continue Reading

Business

Kagame, Elumelu, WTO, IFC And WHO Bosses Too Celebrate Africa Day At UBA Africa Conversations 2021

Published

6 days ago

on

May 19, 2021

By

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include  President Paul Kagame; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations will be held online on africaday.UBAgroup.com.

At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.  

Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent. 

The theme this year is ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.    

Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25 across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.    

UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.  

The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and registration is possible on the UBA Group website africaday.UBAgroup.com/reserve.

Continue Reading

Business

Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor

Published

6 days ago

on

May 19, 2021

By

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) has appointed Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard as the organization’s Senior Advisory Board, after unanimous approval of the Board of Directors.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments, who are among its members. Leading CEOs and Heads of State – alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers – are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.

“We are immensely honoured to welcome a leading global media icon – and a son of Africa – to our senior board, as we drive a new chapter in Canada-Africa trade and investment,” says the Chairman of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, speaking from the Chamber’s Ottawa offices.

“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the continent. We believe Mr. Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group will be key to our next phase of dramatic growth as a 27-year-old institution committed to Canada-Africa trade and investment”.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), a Franco-Gabonese self-made entrepreneur, and angel investor, founded APO with savings of €10,000, as start-up capital. The objective was to provide international and African media access to reliable news about the continent’s economy, businesses, and investment.

Today APO Group has helped communicators relay compelling, uniquely African stories to audiences, enabling a change in the African narrative to a more positive tone.

The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business began work with APO Group this year, following major engagements in Canada and Africa, including with Prime Minister Trudeau, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement leadership, as well as African Heads of State and Cabinet Ministers.

“Mr. Pompigne-Mognard will no doubt play an important and strategy role in Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of our mandate to accelerate the commercial ties between this great G7 nation and our incredible continent, Africa” added Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, in his remarks from Ottawa.

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Taarifa 300×250

Taarifa 300×250

Kinyarwanda

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending