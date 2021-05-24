Business
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
Touristic attractions in Rwanda are getting a new addition of a magnificent hotel designed like a boat and will be propped up on Gihaya Island on the waters of Lake Kivu in Rusizi district.
The designer of this hotel is Futuristic Design Group Ltd. a dynamic multidisciplinary design and realization firm based in Rwanda.
“Finally we can build the boat-like hotel in lake Kivu! Rusizi is going to have another beautiful hotel,” Futuristic Design Group said on May 20 after officially obtaining a construction permit.
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Member states of the East African community bloc have a new port that will effectively connect them to Europe, Asia and other global destinations.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially opened Lamu Port whose construction began five years ago.
“I remember some doubting Thomas who questioned its viability wondering if it can ever be built, they should stop wondering, we are here,” said President Uhuru.
During this launch, Uhuru witnessed the docking and discharge of cargo from MV CAP Carmel, the first vessel to call at the Lamu Port. The 204-metre Singaporean container ship sailed from the Port of Dar es Salaam headed to Salalah in Oman.
The Kenyan leader said the Lamu port project is a good investment that will deliver on its promise once it’s fully operational.
The new facility is expected to be the largest port in sub-Saharan Africa and will target countries along the Indian Ocean Islands such as Seychelles and Comoros among others.
The port is a key part of the wider Lamu Port South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, which is being implemented at a total cost of U$24 billion and will mainly target transshipment cargo.
According to details, Kenya has cut tariff for ships docking at the new Lamu Port by up to 50% of the rates charged at the Mombasa facility to lure more vessels at the facility.
Kagame, Elumelu, WTO, IFC And WHO Bosses Too Celebrate Africa Day At UBA Africa Conversations 2021
The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc (www.UBAgroup.com), is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the third edition of its annual UBA Africa Conversations, headlined by Africa’s international leaders that include President Paul Kagame; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Makhtar Sop Diop, Managing Director, International Finance Corporation (IFC). The conversations will be held online on africaday.UBAgroup.com.
At a time of unparalleled African leadership in global organisations, the UBA Africa Conversations provides the opportunity for an African and global audience to hear directly from our distinguished guests on Africa’s relationship with the world, the opportunities and the challenges, and their own personal journeys.
Moderated by Tony O. Elumelu, the Group Chairman, UBA and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, discussions will be focused on Africa’s development in the areas of the economy and finance, trade, health and the unity of the continent.
The theme this year is ‘Bringing Africa to the World’, epitomised by the global success of the panellists’ careers. The event will take place virtually on Tuesday May 25th, 2021 at 12pm WAT.
Africa Day has been celebrated since 1963 on May 25 across the African continent and worldwide. The day was inaugurated by the Organisation of African Unity, in celebration of the unity, diversity and beauty of Africa and its people.
UBA, one of Africa’s leading financial services institutions, with a pan-African footprint spanning 20 African countries and globally in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and with presence in France, continues to lead the narrative focused on the development, growth, and unity of Africa.
The UBA Africa Conversations is open to all and registration is possible on the UBA Group website africaday.UBAgroup.com/reserve.
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (https://CanadaAfrica.ca) has appointed Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard as the organization’s Senior Advisory Board, after unanimous approval of the Board of Directors.
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business is an independent, not-for-profit organization with strong working links with both Canadian and African businesses and governments, who are among its members. Leading CEOs and Heads of State – alongside investors, entrepreneurs and policy-makers – are among the hundreds of speakers and tens of thousands of delegates to in-person and virtual events.
“We are immensely honoured to welcome a leading global media icon – and a son of Africa – to our senior board, as we drive a new chapter in Canada-Africa trade and investment,” says the Chairman of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, speaking from the Chamber’s Ottawa offices.
“Our existing work with APO Group has seen millions of dollars in media exposure across the continent. We believe Mr. Pompigne-Mognard and APO Group will be key to our next phase of dramatic growth as a 27-year-old institution committed to Canada-Africa trade and investment”.
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com), a Franco-Gabonese self-made entrepreneur, and angel investor, founded APO with savings of €10,000, as start-up capital. The objective was to provide international and African media access to reliable news about the continent’s economy, businesses, and investment.
Today APO Group has helped communicators relay compelling, uniquely African stories to audiences, enabling a change in the African narrative to a more positive tone.
The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business began work with APO Group this year, following major engagements in Canada and Africa, including with Prime Minister Trudeau, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement leadership, as well as African Heads of State and Cabinet Ministers.
“Mr. Pompigne-Mognard will no doubt play an important and strategy role in Canada-Africa trade and investment in the context of our mandate to accelerate the commercial ties between this great G7 nation and our incredible continent, Africa” added Mr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, in his remarks from Ottawa.
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
Dysfunctional South Africa’s Spy Agency SSA Getting Fixed
Nigerian Energy Firm Installs 950kW Solar System For Bottling Plant
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
Burundi’s Uprona Party Breaking Apart
Will President Nyusi Fully Regain Control Of Cabo Delgado?
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
Kigali: Police Bursts Ring Of Thieves
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Baturutse I Burundi Batera U Rwanda Basanga Ruri Maso
- ‘Bayobeje Indege’ Kugira Ngo Hafatwe Umunyamakuru Utavuga Rumwe na Leta
- Inzovu 200 Zatorotse Pariki
- Bruce Melodie N’Umunya Senegal Mu Ndirimbo Itangiza Imikino ya BAL
- Perezida Macron Azageza Ijambo Ku Barokotse Jenoside Yakorewe Abatutsi
- Abakuru B’Inteko Zishinga Amategeko Z’Ibihugu Bivuga Igifaransa Bari Mu Rwanda
- Umushoramari Wo Muri Cameroun Ashinja RDB Guhengamira Kuri Mugenzi We
- Ibintu 10 Bikomeye Ku Mavugurura Y’Urwego Rw’Imisoro Mu Rwanda
- BAL Yahaye Minisiteri Y’Uburezi Mudasobwa 150
- Aurore Munyangaju Avuga Ko Hari Amafaranga Minisiteri Ye Itazahabwa
