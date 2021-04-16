Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination

The spirit of Thomas Sankara may not rest possibly until justice is served as Burkina Faso tries to do everything possible to put an end to lingering questions on who may have actually assassinated this revolutionary leader.

Thirty-four years after the assassination of Thomas Sankara on October 15, 1987, and twelve of his companions in the coup that brought Blaise Compaoré to power, a trial now seems inevitable.

In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, April 14, the investigative control chamber referred the case to the Ouagadougou military court.

Former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaoré, in exile in Ivory Coast, will be tried for “complicity” in the assassination of Thomas Sankara.

Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré will be tried for “attack on state security” and “complicity in murder”. The ex-president and his former chief of staff will also be prosecuted for “concealing corpses”.

The charges of “assassination”, which the prosecution initially claimed against Gilbert Diendéré, have not been upheld. On the other hand, he will be prosecuted for “witness tampering”.

Only four of the fourteen defendants are being prosecuted for “murder”: Nabonsouindé Ouedraogo, Idrissa Sawadogo, Yamba Élysée Ilboudo and Hyacinthe Kafando. Four men who were among Blaise Compaoré’s bodyguards at the material time.

Blocked under Blaise Compaoré, the investigation into the assassination of the leader of the revolution was relaunched by the transitional regime in 2015. Blaise Compaoré was president of Burkina Faso from 1987 to 2014.

Military justice had indicted Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré in November of that year and Ouagadougou issued an international arrest warrant against the former president, who lives in exile in Côte d’Ivoire.

The control chamber of the investigation decided that there were enough charges against Mr. Blaise Compaoré and thirteen other people to be referred to a trial chamber.

One of the Sankara family lawyers noted that, “we expect is that there will be programming as early as possible in this case. Families have waited long enough. We need everyone to have their say so that we can move on. “

The decision of the investigative control chamber is therefore a further step towards a trial, the date of which has not, however, been set. But it should take place “very soon.”