Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
The spirit of Thomas Sankara may not rest possibly until justice is served as Burkina Faso tries to do everything possible to put an end to lingering questions on who may have actually assassinated this revolutionary leader.
Thirty-four years after the assassination of Thomas Sankara on October 15, 1987, and twelve of his companions in the coup that brought Blaise Compaoré to power, a trial now seems inevitable.
In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, April 14, the investigative control chamber referred the case to the Ouagadougou military court.
Former Burkinabe president Blaise Compaoré, in exile in Ivory Coast, will be tried for “complicity” in the assassination of Thomas Sankara.
Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré will be tried for “attack on state security” and “complicity in murder”. The ex-president and his former chief of staff will also be prosecuted for “concealing corpses”.
The charges of “assassination”, which the prosecution initially claimed against Gilbert Diendéré, have not been upheld. On the other hand, he will be prosecuted for “witness tampering”.
Only four of the fourteen defendants are being prosecuted for “murder”: Nabonsouindé Ouedraogo, Idrissa Sawadogo, Yamba Élysée Ilboudo and Hyacinthe Kafando. Four men who were among Blaise Compaoré’s bodyguards at the material time.
Blocked under Blaise Compaoré, the investigation into the assassination of the leader of the revolution was relaunched by the transitional regime in 2015. Blaise Compaoré was president of Burkina Faso from 1987 to 2014.
Military justice had indicted Blaise Compaoré and Gilbert Diendéré in November of that year and Ouagadougou issued an international arrest warrant against the former president, who lives in exile in Côte d’Ivoire.
The control chamber of the investigation decided that there were enough charges against Mr. Blaise Compaoré and thirteen other people to be referred to a trial chamber.
One of the Sankara family lawyers noted that, “we expect is that there will be programming as early as possible in this case. Families have waited long enough. We need everyone to have their say so that we can move on. “
The decision of the investigative control chamber is therefore a further step towards a trial, the date of which has not, however, been set. But it should take place “very soon.”
Genocide Fugitive Beatrice Munyenyezi On Flight To Rwanda
At about 8 PM tonight, Beatrice Munyenyezi a notorious genocide fugitive will touch down handcuffed at Kigali International Airport ultimately ending two decades of her stay in the United States.
Like many other fugitives roaming around the world, Rwanda had sought extradition of Munyenyezi to face trial back home on a range of Genocide related crimes. Her arrival tonight is a success on the side of Rwanda.
According to the state broadcaster Munyenyezi has been deported by the United States government. In February 2013, she was convicted for: (i) denying having any role in the genocide or affiliation with any political party at the time; and (ii) entering the U.S. unlawfully by making the same false statements on her refugee and green card applications.
Early in 2013, she was stripped of her citizenship.
Details from the Concord based court in New Hampshire she has been serving a sentence of 10 years.
Meanwhile, in October 2019 an American judge turned down her request for a retrial noting that the reasons for a retrial were trivial. The judge said that the sentence would stand and she faced the prospect of being deported when her sentence was complete.
Towards the end of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi which claimed more than a million lives, Munyenyezi sneaked out of Rwanda to Kenya. She later entered the US as a refugee and settled in New Hampshire with the aid of relief agencies.
Munyenyezi was born around 1970 in former Butare in Rwanda. She was very powerful and instrumental in the execution of Genocide against Tutsi. Her husband’s mother was Pauline Nyiramasuhuko who was later a minister in the provisional government.
Her Arsène Shalom Ntahobali was a student at the National University of Rwanda in Butare. He was also a leader in the extremist Hutu organisation known as the Interahamwe for the area around the city. Her husband and others were found guilty of killing refugees, orphans and patients from the local hospital and of taking Tutsi prisoners and arranging for them to executed. In particular he and his mother organised and staffed a roadblock outside their family’s hotel where Tutsi were identified, imprisoned and executed.
During her trial, witnesses testified that Munyenyezi staffed a roadblock outside her home where she checked IDs and decided who would be allowed to pass, and who would be detained pending almost certain death.
In 1997 her husband and his mother were arrested in Nairobi where he had been running a grocery store for three years.
Ex-President Mutharika Probed Over Swanky Home
Former President of Malawi Arthur Peter Mutharika could be headed for a lengthy probe as the country’s Ombudsman launches investigations into sources of money that the ex leader used to build a swanky retirement home.
Malawi leaders have always been implicated in large scale scandals ranging from embezzlement of public funds, abuse of office, nepotism and wild deals.
Malawi’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in August froze the personal bank accounts of Mutharika and his wife, Gertrude, in a probe seeking to uncover his role in a 5-billion kwacha ($6.6 million) cement scandal.
In 2014, Mutahrika’s predecessor Joyce Banda fled the country after being implicated in the so-called Cashgate scandal, in which government officials siphoned off millions of dollars of public money.
She returned to the southern African country from her self-imposed exile in 2018.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has since said it has no solid evidence against the former president, partially clearing her name.
Jacob Zuma Could Be Sentenced As Deadline Expires
The South African Constitutional court is expecting former President Jacob Zuma to appear in person for punishment or be punished in absentia.
On Friday the court sent out a notice to Zuma and his legal team to file the papers by Wednesday and guide it on how to penalise him.
“The first respondent (Zuma) must file an affidavit not longer than 15 pages on or before Wednesday, April 14, on the following issues: In the event that the first respondent is found guilty of the alleged contempt of court, what constitutes the appropriate sanctions, and in the event this courts deems committal appropriate, the nature and the magnitude of the sentence that should be imposed, supported by reasons,” reads part of the Concourt instruction to Zuma.
With a few hours left before the deadline given to him to tell the Constitutional Court what sentence he feels should be meted out for defying it, former president Zuma has kept everybody guessing on whether he will meet the deadline or continue with his non-participation stance.
Court added that should Zuma elect to exercise his right to mitigate before he is sentenced for defying a lawful instruction to appear before the Zondo Commission to testify in December and January, then all parties involved in the matter should file their counter affidavits as well.
Editors note: The Zondo Inquiry wants the Constitutional Court to find that former President Jacob Zuma is in contempt of court, for defying an order to testify under oath there. The commission wants him jailed for two years.
South Africa’s Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, also known as the Zondo Commission of Inquiry or Zondo Commission, is a public inquiry launched by the government of Jacob Zuma, in January 2018, to “investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector including organs of state.
