South-Africa
‘Black People Don’t Support Black Businesses’ is Biggest Lie
The biggest business lie ever sold is that black people don’t support black businesses.
How many times have you heard that black people do not want to support black business ventures?
Is there any truth in this? If it is true, what could be the reason for black people not supporting each other?
There is no empirical foundation to support this belief, or any other concrete evidence that proves so.
Here is my argument on this particular issue: This rhetoric is the most convenient post-rationalisation and the only discourse people can come up with.
Let us break it down: Who owns taxis that transport us daily? Who owns the tuck shops where we buy our spices and recharge vouchers? Who owns the printing shops where we photocopy our important documents? Who owns the bars where we buy our cold beer? Who owns the stands where we buy tasty, local kapana? Who owns the hair salons where we braid and cut our hair?
The list is endless.
The truth is blacks support black-owned businesses!
The only problem is that most black people, who own and operate businesses that need proper marketing, do not market them, and when they do, they spend nothing on marketing, unless they are uploading simple posters on their WhatsApp statuses.
That is it.
A few businesses do not really need extensive marketing, but since you are not the only one offering your particular services or retailing your product, your business does not exist in a vacuum. It exists in a real market.
Why do you think just because you are black you are going to open your business and deserve some sort of patronage or special dispensation?
* Tyenimolo Leonard is the co-founder of Common Sense Advertising at Walvis Bay.
Crime
Malawi’s Labour Minister Steals Covid-19 Funds
Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has expelled the Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo (pictured above) from cabinet after an investigation discovered that he stole a total of Kwacha1.4million from the Ministry’s project account on Covid-19, to use as allowances on a strip to South Africa last year.
“I cannot have in my cabinet any individuals who either spend money budgeted for one thing on something else or do not ask tough questions to ensure that the money they are spending on something was budgeted for that purpose,” Chakwera said.
President Chakwera has insisted on pursuing thieving public officials implicated in the Kwacha 6.2billion investigative audit on Covid-19.
According to reliable reports from the capital Lilongwe, an audit into the funds showed that labour Commissioner Hlalerwayo Kelvin Nyangulu pocketed Kwacha 829170 while Kandodo got Kwacha 613587.47 in allowances while they accompanied the president on a trip to south Africa in October 2020.
The audit showed gross abuse. “As far as I am concerned, anyone who steals or wastes public funds is a traitor to our country,” the president said.
Kandodo, who once served as the country’s Finance Minister, conceded that he was “disappointed” for being dropped from cabinet.
South-Africa
Namibia’s White Population Urged To Share Wealth
Whites who make less than 5% of Namibia’s 2,4 million people control almost 80% of the country’s wealth and for this matter they are being urged to share with the poor.
President Hage Geingob says white Namibians should share the wealth they have accumulated over the years otherwise the less privileged might take it.
He made these remarks during a courtesy call with the newly established Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) headed by Nangula Uaandja at State House last week.
“We are not saying white people must give everything up but we must share. We must share and if we don’t, they [the have-nots] will take it from us by force and destroy everything,” Geingob said.
The president was explaining to the NIPDB executive team and board that peace and development will come second if inequality is rife and the unemployment rate continues to increase.
“When inequality is so rampant you cannot speak of peace and development. You can have good ideas but they will be destroyed by those who are in the streets,” Geingob said explaining the harsh realities on the ground.
Geingob did, however, say that black people who have been accumulating wealth over the last 30 years should distribute it for all to be uplifted.
“People who are benefiting now are the haves including the black ones, so we are not just talking about the white people,” he said.
He said currently Namibia is a place where all can come to the table and talk peacefully.
“So while we have this good time to communicate and talk, let us hold hands and see all of us develop this country and maintain peace,” he added.
The president further said the board should find ways to harmonise the social issues the country faces and get investments into the country because the history of the racial divide which left whites prospering while oppressing black people is still so visible in today’s life.
“Therefore, we need someone to talk to the business people and explain to them that we are open to doing business, however, we have big problems in our country coming from a background of apartheid,” he added.
Geingob has previously said Namibia’s status as an upper middle income country belied the fact that about 80% of its population, mostly black, lives in poverty, while whites who make less than 5% of Namibia’s 2,4 million people were wealthy.
“We are proud to be an upper middle income country … But that is forgetting that we are coming from an apartheid background where blacks were left out,” he said at a virtual session at an event organised by international organisation Horasis.
“Distribution is an issue, but how do we do it? We have a racial issue here, a historical racial divide. Now you say we must grab from the whites and give it to the blacks, it’s not going to work. That is not our purpose here,” he said.
Health
Over 347,000 Eswatini Risk Death Through Starving
Save the Children an international organization has warned that more than 347,000 Eswatini people risk death by hunger.
The organisation revealed that of these on the verge of starvation 180,000 are children.
“The situation in Eswatini has been rapidly deteriorating and it’s finally reached a tipping point. One-third of the country is going hungry, and hundreds of thousands of children are suffering as a result,” Dumisani Mnisi, the NGO’s executive director in Eswatini was quoted as saying in the statement.
“Many of them have seen their parents lose jobs as a result of COVID-19 mitigation measures. Others have seen their harvests affected by erratic weather in 2020. The combination has led to needs like we have never seen in recent memory,” read the statement.
Being in urgent need of humanitarian support, over 347,000 people are adversely affected by the pandemic, with 60,000 “experiencing emergency levels of hunger, meaning that without immediate action, they could face starvation or even death,” Save the Children voiced.
Eswatini an absolute monarchy has seen over past months a rapid deterioration in food availability due to COVID-19-related job losses, high food prices, as well as erratic rainfall, leading to a poor harvest at the end of last year, it said.
At least 31% of Eswatini’s population are now “suffering from the food crisis, a markedly worse situation than the last hunger assessment in 2019 when 18% of the population was experiencing severe hunger,” the humanitarian group explained.
Save the Children directed an urgent call on donors “to release funds to support the emergency response and stave off a hunger crisis.”
It also called on the international community to take action to handle the issue.
“We are calling on the international community for support as we rally together to face this challenge,” Save the Children urged.
‘Black People Don’t Support Black Businesses’ is Biggest Lie
Kinyarwanda
Trending
