Special Report
Bizzare Story Of Rwandan Men On A Special Mission In Gabon
In late 1970s, Rwanda and Gabon shared a very interesting form of diplomacy that may have been completely swept under the carpet, either by the trap of time or politics.
In 1960, Gabon joined the United Nations, but later in late 70’s the government of Gabon informed the UN about something quite baffling.
The country had a very small number of males compared to females.
Gabon received independence in 1960 with a total population of only 499,184 under the first President Léon M’ba.
During that period, the World Bank statistics showed that Gabonese female population had reached an all-time high of (259.575) representing 52.105 % in 1971 under the second President, Albert-Bernard Bongo, but later converted to a Muslim and acquired a new name El Hadj Omar Bongo Ondimba – the father of current President.
It was argued that Gabonese men were highly fathering girls and few managed to have baby boys.
The government promised to reward any man who had fathered a baby boy.
The rewards included, a brand new Mercedes Benz sedan, a new house, a triple refund of dowry and loads of cash to the man.
However, the Gabonese men were largely fathering girls and this was a complete national dilemma.
Gabon badly needed males to create a national army and workforce to ensure that the state functioned efficiently. The government started courting other friendly nations including Rwanda.
The UN, through its Refugee Agency UNHCR, had to come up with a quick solution.
A careful selection of males was conducted through refugee camps hosting Rwandans who had fled their country in 1959.
Rwandan refugees were mostly scattered in official UN camps in Uganda, then Zaire and Burundi among others.
It is from these camps that ‘able’ men were selected and registered, and promised to go and work in this West African country.
Nkurunziza Jean Paul [not real name because of sensitivity of the matter] told Taarifa that in 1980, he was in Burundi when a white UN staff was combing through the refugee camps looking for energetic young men, and Nkurunziza was among the few selected.
“From our camp, a total of 120 young men were selected and a few weeks later we flew aboard a UN plane up to Libreville the capital of Gabon,” Nkurunziza remembers the entire trip and it was his first time on a plane.
At around the same time, another group of Rwandan refugees was selected from Kahunge [Gahunge] Refugee settlement camp and other refugee camps in western Uganda for this UN mission to Gabon.
Mukandutiye Rose, a former refugee in Kahunge settlement camp in Uganda, remembers the jubilation when her son, Paul, was informed that he had been selected for a UN scholarship program to another country.
“Paul left when he was 16 years,” she recalls.
“We only used to receive postal letters once in a while and suddenly there was no more communication. I lost hope for my son. We later met in Rwanda in 1995,” Mukandutiye said.
Inside Rwanda, President Habyarimana also provided hundreds of energetic youth for assignments addressed as UN jobs in Gabon.
While in Gabon, Nkurunziza remembers that he, and his colleague, were treated excellently.
They operated lumbering machinery, but slept in hotels.
They were told if any of them in the team married a Gabonese woman, the government was ready to facilitate them.
Nkurunziza married a Gabonese wife and all dowry and custom requirements were footed by the government and later “we had a baby girl.”
“My friend and housemate also married a Gabonese woman and they had a baby boy,” Nkurunziza said, adding that for his colleague, “the government bought him a house, refunded him all the dowry multiplied by three and gave him a Mercedes Benz sedan and was granted immediate citizenship.”
Nkurunziza’s fate was different. “I fathered a girl, and I was returned to Burundi in 1982. I don’t know how I will ever meet my daughter again. I lost contact with my former housemate. But we had remained in constant communication by phone until later when I joined the struggle to liberate Rwanda,” he narrates.
According to the World Bank figures, today Gabon has a population of 2.025 million people.
By the end of 2017, Gabon had a population of 888,772 female. The country has more men now.
Rwanda and Gabon still enjoy warm diplomatic ties and the two countries’ flags are strikingly similar.
One has to tilt the flags upside down to distinguish their colour patterns, except that the Rwandan flag has the sun in the top right corner of the sky blue colour.
On Monday, President Paul Kagame flew to Gabon to check on his counterpart, Al Bongo Ondimba, who is recovering from a stroke he suffered in October last year during an official visit to Saudi Arabia.
“I am glad that there is significant improvement to his health that has led to the resumption of his responsibilities,” Kagame said.
Meanwhile, in February 2018 Kagame hosted President Bongo in Kigali when the two leaders held bilateral talks and pledged to promote trade and investment as well as cooperation between the two nations and people.
Notes
- The current population of Gabon is 2,106,435 as of Tuesday, June 11, 2019, based on the latest United Nations estimates.
- Gabon population is equivalent to 0.03% of the total world population.
- Gabon ranks number 147 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.
- The population density in Gabon is 8 per Km2 (21 people per mi2).
- The total land area is 257,670 Km2 (99,487 sq. miles)
- 79.7 % of the population is urban (1,680,891 people in 2019)
- The median age in Gabon is 22.7 years.
Editors note: Taarifa first published this story in June 2019
RWANDA SUMMER GOLF II
Rwanda Summer Golf 2nd Edition Kicks Off On Lake Muhazi Shores
On a quiet sunny Saturday morning, golfers and other merry makers drove to Rwamagana district in Rwanda’s Eastern Province to usher in the second edition of the prestigious annual Summer Golf tournament.
This day has coincided with the countrywide grassroots elections that also kicked off much earlier at about 6AM and ended in about three hours to allow people move on with daily routines.
Taarifa team is on site to provide you with prompt and live coverage both on the publication’s main websites and social media platforms.
The event held at Falcon golf and country club is being conducted under strict guidelines aimed at preventing the further spread of Covid-19.
A massive team of youth volunteers and health experts are on site from the entrance and into the golf course.
You need to arrive at the site after testing negative to Covid-19 otherwise health experts at the gate will ask you to return to Rwamagana town and get tested.
Keep hooked to Taarifa for more updates
Pandora Papers Expose Mega Fraud By Zimbabwean Tycoon Billy Rautenbach
In 2013, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men and arguably one of the most controversial business figures in southern Africa, Muller Conrad “Billy” Rautenbach, donated multimillion-dollar financial investments in his coal and ethanol businesses to his wife.
This restructuring was explained by the need to “compensate” her for her role in building the family’s wealth.
It would kick off a process in which Jenny Lynn Rautenbach, who also uses her maiden name, Noon, would take the lead in establishing a complex offshore family trust fund meant to preserve and grow the family’s assets for generations to come.
With the assistance of Singapore-based trust specialist Asiaciti and other advisers, by 2015 Noon was the settlor of the family’s Bonsai Business Trust which owned a non-tradeable family investment fund listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
The main assets of the fund were intercompany loans (at punitive interest rates) repayable by Rautenbach’s businesses in Zimbabwe.
But a closer look suggests that the donation was just a formality and Rautenbach, who was under United States sanctions at the time, was still in control.
As one administrator clarified in an email, Noon was a “very indirect passive investor into the fund [and who does not even have direct profit entitlement or any kind of investment say]”.
The donation had the effect of distancing Rautenbach at a time when he was still under sanctions – and positioning the family to suck maximum benefit from the Zimbabwe operations should they ever be profitable enough to service the loans.
Records of the Rautenbach marriage settlement and family trust fund are amongst a batch of 1,8 million files leaked from Asiaciti’s computer servers.
The data provides a partial window into Rautenbach’s more recent business exploits – including details about the significant financial losses sustained by his company Green Fuel, a U$300-million ethanol joint venture company with the Zimbabwean government that has been described as “his greatest achievement”.
The files form part of the Pandora Papers, an anonymous leak of more than 11,9 million documents from the databases of 14 corporate service providers that set up and manage shell companies and trusts in tax havens around the globe.
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) is leading the investigation and has shared these files with over 600 journalists across the world in the biggest journalistic collaboration in history.
The leaked documents mainly consist of Word and PDF files, images and email conversations from 1996 to 2020, and in some instances as far back as the ’70s.
amaBhungane analysed a number of company documents and a trail of email communication beginning in 2013 when the Rautenbach trust fund structure was constituted.
Detailed questions were sent to Green Fuel and to Rautenbach’s personal assistant, but received no response.
Asiaciti explained in its email response that it worked with clients across the world and its services were “subject to stringent regulation by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction in which we operate”. (See their detailed response below.)
Fifteen years in southern and central Africa
Rautenbach’s controversial reputation flows from allegations that he used his proximity to government leaders to gain favourable access to business opportunities.
The compliance and risk documents seen by amaBhungane show that Asiaciti consistently rated the family’s trust fund structure as “high risk” – primarily due to Rautenbach’s status as a politically exposed person (PEP), his influence in Zimbabwe, the negative reports around his businesses and the substantial debt exposure the fund had to his businesses.
He spent the period between 1999 and 2009 as a fugitive from South Africa after he fled the country when he was charged with corruption and customs tax fraud.
His company, SA Botswana Hauliers (Sabot) would later pay a fine of R40-million but Rautenbach never admitted any personal liability and charges against him were withdrawn as part of the 2009 settlement.
Rautenbach’s controversial ties to leaders of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF regime eventually landed him on the United States and European Union sanctions list in 2008.
The US called him one of Mugabe’s “cronies” and accused him of providing “support to senior regime officials during Zimbabwe’s intervention in the Democratic Republic of the Congo”.
Both Noon and Rautenbach submitted letters to Asiaciti declaring the source of funds for the assets which would be placed in the trust.
In his letter, Rautenbach states the family’s wealth was a result of “financing and equity investments I have made over the past 15 years in southern and central Africa, mostly Zimbabwe”.
“The origin of the capital used to finance and develop these activities stems from the original family transport and logistics business Sabot, as well as from the mining operations in the DRC which were sold to the AIM listed Central African Mining and Exploration Company Plc (Camec) in 2006, in exchange for cash and shares”.
Camec was sold to Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation (ENRC) in 2009 and, while Rautenbach was under sanctions, it is reported that he made an estimated $50-million from the sale.
Motivating the transfer of assets to his wife in 2013, Rautenbach wrote: “This donation was made in order to compensate for the effects of the default marital regime under which we were married in 1984 and which today does not reflect or adequately provide for all the support and hard work she has contributed over the years to help growing our investments”.
Documents show that Noon, who in one email was described as a “lady who has more of an ‘old style Europe’ family wealth background”, also transferred her own “traditional family wealth” into the trust structure – but the main assets were loans Rautenbach made to his businesses, the most significant chunk flowing to Green Fuel.
Green Fuel is a biofuel company that produces ethanol from sugarcane
It’s owned by Rautenbach’s Rating Investments and Macdom Investments in partnership with the Zimbabwean state’s Agricultural and Rural Development Authority which pledged the use of its land leases where Green Fuel operates in exchange for a 10% stake in the company.
Zimbabwe introduced mandatory blending of all fuel with ethanol in 2011, a policy which created a monopoly for Green Fuel which until 2019 was the only licensed company that could supply ethanol for blending.
Rautenbach has been accused of paying government and Zanu-PF officials to maintain Green Fuel’s dominance and increase the percentage of ethanol blend because, as the company’s leaked financial documents show, this was critical for the plant’s sustainability.
He did not respond to amaBhungane’s questions about this, but has previously branded his most vocal accuser, former Zanu-PF fixer Temba Mliswa, as “an extortionist”.
Over the years the percentage of ethanol that must be blended with fuel has increased and is now set at 20%.
Pandora’s box
It is against this backdrop of alleged cronyism and corruption that Asiaciti agreed to administer the private family trust fund even before Rautenbach’s sanctions were fully lifted.
While Rautenbach was removed from the EU and United Kingdom sanctions list in February 2012, the US and Isle of Man only lifted theirs in April 2014 and July 2014 respectively.
In an initial client review form dated May 2013, Asiaciti states that the firm sought legal advice from a “US law firm” on the implications of Rautenbach’s US sanctions and they confirmed Asiaciti’s “ability to act”.
Asiaciti is a trust specialist firm that offers “wealth structuring and asset preservation” services for ultra-wealthy individuals and their families. The company is headquartered in Singapore and also has offices in low tax jurisdictions such as the Cook Islands, Nevis, Panama and Samoa.
While it is not illegal for wealthy individuals or corporations to hold assets for succession planning in offshore trusts, a recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the enablers of tax and white-collar crime notes that trusts and other offshore structures can be misused to obscure beneficial ownership through complicated ownership layers often in several jurisdictions.
This reality is demonstrated in ICIJ’s previous investigations such as the Paradise Papers and Panama Papers that have unearthed how wealthy individuals, world leaders and corporations – aided by major banks, legal firms and asset management companies – have exploited murky offshore structures to launder money, circumvent sanctions and dodge taxes.
Enforcer
Asciaciti did not respond to specific questions sent by amaBhungane, including a question on why it engaged the family while Rautenbach was under sanctions.
Even though Noon was the settlor (the person who transferred the assets into the fund), the leaked documents reveal that Asiaciti’s administrators identified Rautenbach as the “effective controller… from the onset due to his donation of assets to his wife”.
A 2017 risk PEP form says that he “continues to have significant influence in the structure”.
The structure is made up of a family trust called the Bonsai Business Trust in Singapore, which holds the White Orchid Fund, a private family investment fund listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).
The layer under the fund consists of holding companies in Hong Kong, the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas through which loans flow to Rautenbach’s Zimbabwe businesses.
At the top of the pyramid is the Blaze Purpose Trust which is the ultimate family ownership structure set up in the Cook Islands, a notorious trust destination favoured by those who want to protect their assets from litigation.
The sole enforcer and ultimate beneficial owner of the Blaze Purpose Trust is none other than Rautenbach, represented by his corporate alter ego Kogo Universal Holdings.
In other words, there is a convoluted line of control starting with Rautenbach’s Kogo Holdings and ending with loans to, and equity investments in, operational Zimbabwean companies, among other things.
These assets were primarily made up of debt funding that had been extended to around five SPVs in the Bahamas and British Virgin Islands. Namely: Elloway, Jefton, Marigold, Lostworld and Bartlow who were intermediary lenders to Rautenbach’s Zimbabwe companies: Green Fuel, Zim-Bio Energy, Ratings Investments, Clidder and Macdom Investments.
Buried in debt
The primary debt that the White Orchid Fund holds in Rautenbach’s businesses amounts to approximately $120-million, with the greatest exposure being to Green Fuel.
But it is not clear how much of an asset those loans really are.
At the time the loans were placed in the fund in 2015 they were all in default and in 2016 auditors assigned them a net-asset value of just under $20-million; by December 2018 this value was registered by Asiaciti at around $18-million.
A look at Green Fuel’s financial statements at the time (drawn from the leaks) shows that the company was making substantial losses and its future prospects were being buried under the weight of the debt.
In 2016, the company’s auditors raised concern about its ability to continue as a going concern due to it suffering $12,8-million losses in that financial year and its current liabilities exceeding current assets by $229-million.
The bulk of the liabilities stemmed from interest-bearing loans which Rautenbach made to himself at interest rates of between 8% to 20% per annum.
At least four companies, which are a part of the trust fund structure and can be linked to Rautenbach, accounted for $173-million of the $186-million debt which was due for repayment.
The debt, however, seems to be highly discretionary.
In a 2015 email thread where the payment projections of the structure are mentioned, one of the administrators says, “As per the loan agreements there is complete possibility left to the debtors to voluntarily pay accrued interest and principal during the term of the loan, but they are under no obligation to – which is why the management of the companies may decide to vary at will their payment schedule.”
In the end, the fact that “major financiers to the project continue to provide support by extending the loan repayment periods” is listed as one of the mitigating factors to Green Fuel being classified as a going concern by its auditors.
Just as important was the ethanol monopoly.
The company admits that this is central to its future prospects stating that its dismal financial performance and cash crunch are due to the delays in government implementing the mandatory blending policy introduced in 2011 but only gazetted in 2013.
“In light of the fact that the company is the only registered licensee for mandatory blending, such mandatory blending policy mitigates against any current material uncertainties and reaffirms that the C company will be financially viable going forward,” the 2016 financials read.
During a 2016 trip to Green Fuel’s operations in Zimbabwe, the Rautenbachs placed the blame for the company’s financial challenges on the “disastrous economic policies” of the government and the liquidity crisis the country was facing.
“They confirmed [Green Fuel] had been continuing to lobby the central bank very hard in relation to allowing them to make US dollar payments on the loans outstanding as ‘operationally essential funding’ but so far, have not succeeded,” wrote one of the administrators in a file note.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean state – which has the option of increasing its shareholding to 51% of the business [according to a parliamentary committee report] – will have to wait for that mountain of debt to be cleared before expecting any return on its contribution into the joint venture, particularly the extensive land holdings it has provided for cane production.
For the Rautenbachs, the proceeds from the loans are meant to be “temporary investments to seed the [WOF], providing the capital for the making of actual private equity investments which will be in line with the fund’s investment objectives”.
Which is what administrators told the SGX when the fund was applying to be listed.
High Risk
In general the loan agreements – at very high interest rates – appear designed to strip cash, alternatively equity, out of the operating companies, effectively rendering operators, other creditors and minority shareholders completely hostage to Rautenbach’s offshore interests.
At the same time the prospects for the family to cash in appear to depend heavily on Rautenbach’s ability to retain political support in the tottering Zimbabwean regime.
For instance, a 2014 report by the portfolio Committee on Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment noted that Green Fuel was given a blending licence despite not fulfilling the 51/49% ownership split as was stated in the country’s indigenisation laws.
(The Agricultural and Rural Development Authority, has an irrevocable option to acquire up to 51% shareholding, but the company’s debt burden must act as a significant disincentive.)
Green Fuel also depends on a favourable ethanol pricing regime, set by the Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority.
In addition, an improvement in Green Fuel’s performance and likelihood of future profitability is also highly dependent on being able to expand its harvestable sugarcane so that the plant can operate at its installed 100-million litre capacity: in other words, getting access to more land.
Will Billy’s bet succeed? Or will the White Orchid whither?
Time will tell.
Asiaciti responds
Asiaciti explained in an email response that it worked with clients across the world and its services were “subject to stringent regulation by the relevant authorities in each jurisdiction in which we operate”.
“We maintain a strong compliance programme and each of our offices have passed third-party audits for anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism practices in recent years.
“However, no compliance programme is infallible – and when an issue is identified, we take necessary steps with regard to the client engagement and make the appropriate notifications to regulatory agencies,” it said.
Asiaciti further stated that the information amaBhungane presented regarding the establishment of the Rautenbach trust fund structure “had many inaccuracies and instances where important details were missing” but did not clarify what those were.
DMaverick
Why Rwanda Beats Uganda In Espionage Games
On October 1, 1990, Maj. Gen. Fred Rwigyema, a Rwandan refugee serving in the Uganda army, led thousands of fellow Rwandan refugees across the border to topple the government in Rwanda.
”We have been attacked, and we have not identified the invaders yet,” Colonel Rusatira of Rwanda Defense Ministry told Radio France International three days after the attack on Kagitumba Border. ”All we know is that they are wearing uniforms looking like those of the Ugandan army.”
A communique issued by Kampala condemned this act by refugees saying, “The escape and re-entry into Rwanda was done without our knowledge or support.”
The escape of refugees was a climax of years of their careful and clandestine mobilisation, and training. The Rwandan refugees had for years suffered under previous regimes in Uganda. Because of their torture, humiliation and denial of inaleanable human rights, the refugees had learned the benefits of surviving clandestinely.
Infact when Mr. Yoweri Museveni rebelled against his boss President Apollo Milton Obote, the Rwandan refugees saw a loophole and chance to advance their decades long held plans of returning home.
The Rwandan refugees joined Museveni’s Resistance movement armed wing of course as the easiest means of gaining realtime war theatre experience that would later be instrumental in launching a protracted armed struggle against the racist regime in their motherland.
After the Rwandan refugees helped bring President Museveni to power, Gen. Rwigyema had risen in ranks as once deputy commander of the National Resistance Army and later deputy defense minister. Such military operation and leadership skills coupled with excellent ideological orientation and a shared objective among the Rwandan refugees was enough to facilitate their return back home.
Indeed the first test of the refugees’ level of excellence was the element of surprise on the day of invasion.
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and President Juvenal Habyarimana of Rwanda were away in New York for the conference on children.
This desertion of excellent warriors of Rwandan origin in the National Resistance Army has always given sleepless nights to Museveni and held nearly all Rwandans with suspicion.
These former Rwandan refugees sucessfully toppled the Habyarimana regime in Kigali in 1994 and single handedly ended a genocide against Tutsi that claimed over a million lives.
Rwanda has been restored to a functional and progressive state with an enviable position in various global rankings and this triggers more envy from Rwanda’s northern neighbour.
According to analysts of Relations between Kampala and Kigali for the past 27 years, Kampala has always wanted to prove it is superior and that it could influence internal functioning of the regime in Kigali.
Through numerous attempts, Kampala has not grown past petty old school squabbles against the Kigali leadership.
The Uganda government now facilitates anti Rwandan elements, possibly dreaming of toppling Kigali. However, Kigali has grown its capabilities in nearly all fronts and can take on challenges both home and abroad.
Closing Gatuna, Kagitumba Borders
Repeated torture and humiliation of Rwandans legally living in Uganda forced Rwanda to close its borders and protect its citizens from harms way since March 2019.
The Kampala regime which has lost touch with Kigali believes that any Rwandan on Uganda territory must be a source of valuable information on Kigali- the reason many Rwandans are rounded up in a non selective manner, tortured and detained. Kampala thinks at least every Rwandan must be on a spy mission in Uganda.
In March 2018, President Museveni refused to attend the African Continental Free Trade Area Treaty meeting in Kigali. Three days after the meeting, President Paul Kagame flew to Kampala with a delegation to meet Museveni for discussions.
During a joint press conference Museveni was tasked to explain the harassment against Rwandans in Uganda. “I think there needs to be close cooperation between intelligence services,” he said.
“There is no fundamental conflict between Rwanda and Uganda,” Museveni said.
However, Museveni still maintains a bullyish attitude towards Kigali and heaps blame on Kigali for the frosty relations between the two countries despite attempts of mediated talks to normalise relations.
In a recent interview with foreign press, President Museveni was pressed to explain the border closure politics.
President Museveni has blamed President Paul Kagame of Rwanda for shutting the border two years ago.
Museveni denied claims by Kagame that he was acting like the master of the region and a bully.
On Rwanda Spying on Uganda, he laughed it off saying the secrets are in his head therefore their effort is a waste of time.
In a July Interview with Financial Times, President Kagame was also tasked to explain espionage claims.
President Kagame was asked to respond specifically to allegations of spying on Ugandan officials.
“Our country, like any other country, does intelligence. In fact they even monitor people’s communication. For us to know our enemies and what they do wherever they are is something we have always tried to do within our rights like it is in the rights of all the countries we know in this world,” Kagame said.
He added, “of course there are rules that govern all these things we do. Probably more things happen discreetly than those that happen in the open. That is why some people will pretend and accuse people of doing certain things that they do even more than the people they are accusing.”
“We have done intelligence and we are going to do it for the future because that is how countries operate,” Kagame said.
“I don’t think Rwanda would be an exception. That is how we get to know about our enemies and those that support our enemies. We know a lot about them but we use mainly human intelligence. We are very good at that for your information. We really do a good job of that,” Kagame told the FInancial Times Journalist.
