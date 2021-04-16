Politics
Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni
Following weeks of protests demanding for an immediate exit of Monusco and other foreign agencies, Bintou Keita Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC has responded with a new plan.
Bintou Keita on Thursday announced the deployment of 4 UN units in Beni which she said are “more responsive, faster and more flexible”.
She admitted, “the national security forces and MONUSCO have not succeeded in putting an end to the massacres, in particular those perpetrated by the ADF, and that all the political forces are working together to restore peace and security without a rear political thought ”.
“Every Congolese is free to criticize MONUSCO and to ask the Government for our departure”, said Bintou Keita.
“Our soldiers are deploying 4 more responsive, faster and more flexible mobile units that will allow them to support the operations of the Congolese army,” said Bintou Keita.
“Our police and civilian personnel will intensify their engagement with the population, including those who criticize us, to identify all areas where we must and can make progress, including our warning systems,” she concluded.
The population believes that there is not enough commitment on the part of MONUSCO for the protection of civilians.
The Lamuka coalition, represented by radical opponents Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito call on the United Nations to lift the veil on the real identity of the armed groups raging in eastern DRC and to point out the responsibilities of each actor.
To believe them, if the United Nations were able to produce very detailed reports (case of the Mapping report) on the situation in the DRC and in the Great Lakes region, they are also able to identify the actors and the shooters. string of this situation.
“It is, indeed, high time to find out who is killing in Goma, Rutshuru, Beni, Masisi, Butembo, Ituri, South Kivu and elsewhere in eastern DRC and why”, maintains Lamuka.
Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, National President of the Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) and Republican opponent, in a press release signed this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, called on the Congolese and the institutions to be held responsible.
“I call on the Congolese not to consider this recurring violence as news. Our nation’s survival is at stake. I invite the state institutions to take the correct measures of these events to finally ensure protection for our population, guarantee peace and put a definitive end to this surge of violence, ” Bemba said in a statement.
Politics
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
Russia’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Karén Chalyan, paid a courtesy call to RPF Secretary General, François Ngarambe at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo this Thursday. He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Mikhail D. Nikitin.
The two officials discussed bilateral relations and how the two can continue to deepen their relationship.
Ngarambe emphasised the importance of the special ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, which he said was the foundation of the good relations the two countries enjoy. Ngarambe pledged the continued growth of this relationship.
He also thanked the Russian envoy for calling on him and promised that as the ruling party RPF will continue to support the advancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.
On his part, Ambassador Chalyan commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, pledging to work towards the advancement of the ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.
He also commended Rwanda’s progress and expressed his solidarity with the people of #Rwanda as they commemorate for the 27th time the Genocide Against the Tutsi.
Russia is one of Rwanda’s allies and a development partner in various fields such as nuclear energy, security and technology among others.
Politics
Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’
A vocal opposition legislator in the Liberian Parliament has been kicked out of parliament for insulting the Head of state contrary to house rules.
Yekeh Kolubah (photo above) a Representative, District 10, Montserrado County was shown the exit from the house during the April 13th session for egregious behavior against the Liberian presidency.
House of Representatives meeting in session unanimously took a decision to suspend Kolubah for what the house called continuously violating Rule 48, sections 48.1 and 48.2, of the standing rules and procedures of the honorable house of representatives captioned “Observing the ethics ”.
In a directive letter signed by Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, Kolubah was informed that he was suspended for 30 working meeting/sessions beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of his salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of his suspension.
The decision in keeping with the stand rule 48.7 of the House, you have been suspended by the honorable house of representatives for 30 days of meeting/sessions of the honorable house beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of your salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of your suspension(Rule 48.7.c)
“Your suspension is predicated upon the complaint that was filed by Hon Thomas P. Fallah, Representative, Montserrado County electoral district #5 for which the honorable house resolved itself into a committee of whole to hear complaint on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The complaint was immediately deliberated upon by the honorable house where both parties ( you, the accused and Honorable Fallah, the complainant} were given due process. Findings from this deliberation found proved you guilty of the offence; hence your suspension.” the letter stated.
Representative Kolubah is on record for being one of the most critical voices and controversial lawmakers against the CDC led government especially President George Manneh Weah who he has never spared to throw unpleasant words against him.
The last of such might have come to an end when recently his alleged calling President Weah a ‘dog’caught the attention of his fellow colleague, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) and Chairman of the House standing committee on Ways and Means filed a complaint with the plenary.
However, Kolubah appeared to be unfazed with the decision, stating that he stands by what he said and that he was going to take the matter to the court.
Politics
President Tshisekedi More Powerful Under New Government
After two months of political suspense, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has unveiled his newly formed government under the so-called “sacred union”.
Prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.
Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba on Monday announced a list of ministers.
A major Mines Ministry has a new head and newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.
Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.
Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.
Below is a full list of the newly formed government under the arrangement of “sacred union”.
Deputy Prime Ministers
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR, SECURITY, DECENTRALIZATION AND CUSTOMARY AFFAIRS: Daniel Aselo Okito wa Nkoy
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Christophe Lutundula
DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE, MODERNIZATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND INNOVATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE: Jean-Pierre Lihau
DEPUTY PREMIER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Ève Bazaiba
Ministers of State
Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Mutombo Kiese Rose
Infrastructures and Public Works: Gizaro Nuvunyi Alexis
Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda
Plan: Mwando Nsimba Christian
Budget: Aimé Boji
Town Planning and Housing: Pius Mwabilu
Rural development: François Rubota
Entrepreneurship: Eustache Muhanzi
Regional planning: Guy Loando
Ministers
Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Gébert Kabanda
Minister of EPST: Tony Muaba
Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Mbungani Jean-Jacques
Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi
Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication and Opening up: Chérubin Okende
Minister of Agriculture: Désiré Nzinga
Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya
Minister of Fisheries: Bokele Adrien
Minister of National Economy: Jean Marie KALUMBA
Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku
Minister of Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga
ESU Minister: Muhindo Nzangi Butombo
Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: José Mpanda
Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimba
Minister of PTNIC: Kibassa Augustin
Minister of Digital: Eberande Kolongele
Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ndusi Mpembe
Minister of Land Affairs: Sakombi Aimé
Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Muenze Olivier
Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela
Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Ndaya Gisèle
Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Busa
Minister of Mines: Antoinette N’Samba
Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga
Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Kipulu Antoinette
Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu
Minister of Sports and Leisure: Serge Tshembo Nkonde
Minister of Tourism: Modero Nsimba
Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Katungu Catherine
Minister of Relations with Parliament: Karume Anne Marie
Minister to the President of the Republic: Manuanina Nana
Delegated minister
Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity in charge of people living with Disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo
Vice-Ministers
Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Molipe Jean Claude
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Adubango Samy
Deputy Minister of Justice: Bayubazire Amato
Vice-Minister of Planning: Chrispin Mbadu
Vice-Minister of the Budget: Elysé Makoso
Deputy Minister of National Defense: Séraphine Kilubu
Vice-Minister of EPST: Namasia Aminata
Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Kilumba Nkulu Véronique
Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyeke Nsele Nsimba
Deputy Minister of Transport and Voice of Communication: Ekila Marc
Deputy Minister of Mines: Motemona Godard
Blaise Compaoré Charged For Thomas Sankara’s Assassination
Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni
FAO, AU Commission Launch Guide To Help Countries Enter Africa’s New Single Market
Rwanda Rotates Peacekeepers In Central Africa Republic
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute
Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’
Striking Post Workers Paralyse Algeria
Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Ku Kamonyi Grenade Yaturikanye Umusore
- Ibaruwa Ifunguye ‘IBUKA ’ Yandikiye Kaminuza Ya Cambridge
- Abapolisi 248 Basimbuwe Mu Kazi muri Centrafrique
- Kwibuka27: Abantu 66 Bakurikiranyweho Ibyaha By’Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside
- Harakekwa Ruswa Mu Mugambi Wo Kwigarurira Ubutaka Bw’Umupadiri
- Uwari Umukwe Wa Kabuga Yatakambiye Urukiko Kubera Konti Zafunzwe
- Adeline Rwigara Yahawe Igihe Gishya Azitabiraho RIB
- Umunyamabanga Mukuru Wa RPF Yijeje Kwimakaza Umubano N’u Burusiya
- Umukozi Wo Mu Rugo Yibye Shebuja $10 000 , RIB Imufata Ariye Mo Make
- UBufaransa Buravugwaho Uruhare Mu Iyicwa Rya Thomas Sankara
Trending
-
Crime5 days ago
Rwanda Military Hospital, King Faisal, Fined Rwf100M For Mistakenly Cutting Off Patient’s Breast
-
Tech4 days ago
General Motors Building Car Battery To Run 933km per charge
-
Business4 days ago
Germany, Rwanda Sign Rwf90B Financing Agreement
-
National22 hours ago
Faustin Twagiramungu The Unknown ‘Conman’
-
Politics4 days ago
Tanzania & Uganda Sign East Africa Oil Pipeline Deal
-
Special Report4 days ago
U$43M Public Money Disappeared As False Loan To Company Linked To Kabila
-
National4 days ago
60% of Tanzania’s Civil Servants Are Incompetent
-
National23 hours ago
Sudan Plans Summit For Egypt-Ethiopia Nile Dam Dispute