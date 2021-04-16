Connect with us
Advert

Politics

Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni

Published

27 mins ago

on

Following weeks of protests demanding for an immediate exit of Monusco and other foreign agencies, Bintou Keita Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC has responded with a new plan.

Bintou Keita on Thursday announced the deployment of 4 UN units in Beni which she said are “more responsive, faster and more flexible”.

She admitted, “the national security forces and MONUSCO have not succeeded in putting an end to the massacres, in particular those perpetrated by the ADF, and that all the political forces are working together to restore peace and security without a rear political thought ”.

“Every Congolese is free to criticize MONUSCO and to ask the Government for our departure”, said Bintou Keita.

“Our soldiers are deploying 4 more responsive, faster and more flexible mobile units that will allow them to support the operations of the Congolese army,” said Bintou Keita.

“Our police and civilian personnel will intensify their engagement with the population, including those who criticize us, to identify all areas where we must and can make progress, including our warning systems,” she concluded.

The population believes that there is not enough commitment on the part of MONUSCO for the protection of civilians.

The Lamuka coalition, represented by radical opponents Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito call on the United Nations to lift the veil on the real identity of the armed groups raging in eastern DRC and to point out the responsibilities of each actor.

To believe them, if the United Nations were able to produce very detailed reports (case of the Mapping report) on the situation in the DRC and in the Great Lakes region, they are also able to identify the actors and the shooters. string of this situation.

“It is, indeed, high time to find out who is killing in Goma, Rutshuru, Beni, Masisi, Butembo, Ituri, South Kivu and elsewhere in eastern DRC and why”, maintains Lamuka.

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, National President of the Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) and Republican opponent, in a press release signed this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, called on the Congolese and the institutions to be held responsible.

“I call on the Congolese not to consider this recurring violence as news. Our nation’s survival is at stake. I invite the state institutions to take the correct measures of these events to finally ensure protection for our population, guarantee peace and put a definitive end to this surge of violence, ” Bemba said in a statement.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Russian Envoy Visits Rwanda’s Ruling Party Officials

Published

16 hours ago

on

April 15, 2021

By

Russia’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Karén Chalyan, paid a courtesy call to RPF Secretary General, François Ngarambe at the party’s headquarters in Rusororo this Thursday. He was accompanied by Deputy Head of Mission Dr. Mikhail D. Nikitin.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and how the two can continue to deepen their relationship.

Ngarambe emphasised the importance of the special ties between the ruling parties of the two countries, which he said was the foundation of the good relations the two countries enjoy. Ngarambe pledged the continued growth of this relationship.

He also thanked the Russian envoy for calling on him and promised that as the ruling party RPF will continue to support the advancement of the bilateral ties between both countries.

On his part, Ambassador Chalyan commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, pledging to work towards the advancement of the ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries.

He also commended Rwanda’s progress  and expressed his solidarity with the people of #Rwanda as they commemorate for the 27th time the Genocide Against the Tutsi.

Russia is one of Rwanda’s allies and a development partner in various fields such as nuclear energy, security and technology among others.

Continue Reading

Politics

Liberian Legislator Suspended For Calling President ‘Dog’

Published

1 day ago

on

April 15, 2021

By

A vocal opposition legislator in the Liberian Parliament has been kicked out of parliament for insulting the Head of state contrary to house rules.

Yekeh Kolubah (photo above) a Representative, District 10, Montserrado County was shown the exit from the house during the April 13th session for egregious behavior against the Liberian presidency.

House of Representatives meeting in session unanimously took a decision to suspend Kolubah for what the house called continuously violating Rule 48, sections 48.1 and 48.2, of the standing rules and procedures of the honorable house of representatives captioned “Observing the ethics ”.

In a directive letter signed by Madam Mildred Sayon, Chief Clerk of the House, Kolubah was informed that he was suspended for 30 working meeting/sessions beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of his salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of his suspension.

The decision in keeping with the stand rule 48.7 of the House, you have been suspended by the honorable house of representatives for 30 days of meeting/sessions of the honorable house beginning Tuesday, April 13, 2021 and that payment of your salaries, allowances and immunities are stopped with immediate effect for the period of your suspension(Rule 48.7.c)

“Your suspension is predicated upon the complaint that was filed by Hon Thomas P. Fallah, Representative, Montserrado County electoral district #5 for which the honorable house resolved itself into a committee of whole to hear complaint on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The complaint was immediately deliberated upon by the honorable house where both parties ( you, the accused and Honorable Fallah, the complainant} were given due process. Findings from this deliberation found proved you guilty of the offence; hence your suspension.” the letter stated.

Representative Kolubah is on record for being one of the most critical voices and controversial lawmakers against the CDC led government especially President George Manneh Weah who he has never spared to throw unpleasant words against him.

The last of such might have come to an end when recently his alleged calling President Weah a ‘dog’caught the attention of his fellow colleague, Representative Thomas P. Fallah of  the governing Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC) and Chairman of the House standing committee on Ways and Means filed a complaint with the plenary.

However, Kolubah appeared to be unfazed with the decision, stating that he stands by what he said and that he was going to take the matter to the court.

Continue Reading

Politics

President Tshisekedi More Powerful Under New Government

Published

3 days ago

on

April 13, 2021

By

After two months of political suspense, DRC’s President Felix Tshisekedi has unveiled his newly formed government under the so-called “sacred union”.

Prime minister formed a new government, marking a shift in the balance of power from former President Joseph Kabila to his successor, Felix Tshisekedi, three years after elections.

Tshisekedi’s spokesman, Kasongo Mwema Yamba Yamba on Monday announced a list of ministers.

A major Mines Ministry has a new head and newcomer Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi. DRC is the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.

Kalambayi has a degree in domestic law from the University of Kinshasa, according to a book she published in 2016 on Congo’s electoral commission.

Prime Minister Sama Lukonde said on Twitter that the average age of the new government was 47, with 27% of the positions held by women and 80% held by people who haven’t previously held cabinet posts.

L-R Prime Minister Sama Lukonde and President Felix Tshisekedi

Below is a full list of the newly formed government under the arrangement of “sacred union”.

Deputy Prime Ministers

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE INTERIOR, SECURITY, DECENTRALIZATION AND CUSTOMARY AFFAIRS: Daniel Aselo Okito wa Nkoy

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS: Christophe Lutundula

DEPUTY PREMIER, MINISTER OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE, MODERNIZATION OF ADMINISTRATION AND INNOVATION OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE: Jean-Pierre Lihau

DEPUTY PREMIER OF THE ENVIRONMENT AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: Ève Bazaiba

Ministers of State

Justice, Keeper of the Seals: Mutombo Kiese Rose

Infrastructures and Public Works: Gizaro Nuvunyi Alexis

Portfolio: Adèle Kahinda

Plan: Mwando Nsimba Christian

Budget: Aimé Boji

Town Planning and Housing: Pius Mwabilu

Rural development: François Rubota

Entrepreneurship: Eustache Muhanzi

Regional planning: Guy Loando

Ministers

Minister of National Defense and Veterans Affairs: Gébert Kabanda

Minister of EPST: Tony Muaba

Minister of Public Health, Hygiene and Prevention: Mbungani Jean-Jacques

Minister of Finance: Nicolas Kazadi

Minister of Transport and Ways of Communication and Opening up: Chérubin Okende

Minister of Agriculture: Désiré Nzinga

Minister of Communication and Media, Government Spokesperson: Patrick Muyaya

Minister of Fisheries: Bokele Adrien

Minister of National Economy: Jean Marie KALUMBA

Minister of Industry: Julien Paluku

Minister of Regional Integration: Didier Mazenga

ESU Minister: Muhindo Nzangi Butombo

Minister of Scientific Research and Technological Innovation: José Mpanda

Minister of Hydrocarbons: Didier Budimba

Minister of PTNIC: Kibassa Augustin

Minister of Digital: Eberande Kolongele

Minister of Employment, Labor and Social Welfare: Ndusi Mpembe

Minister of Land Affairs: Sakombi Aimé

Minister of Water Resources and Electricity: Muenze Olivier

Minister of Human Rights: Albert Fabrice Puela

Minister of Gender, Family and Children: Ndaya Gisèle

Minister of Foreign Trade: Jean Lucien Busa

Minister of Mines: Antoinette N’Samba

Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity: Modeste Mutinga

Minister of Vocational Training and Trades: Kipulu Antoinette

Minister of Youth, Initiation to New Citizenship and National Cohesion: Yves Bunkulu

Minister of Sports and Leisure: Serge Tshembo Nkonde

Minister of Tourism: Modero Nsimba

Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage: Katungu Catherine

Minister of Relations with Parliament: Karume Anne Marie

Minister to the President of the Republic: Manuanina Nana

Delegated minister

Minister Delegate to the Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity in charge of people living with Disabilities and other vulnerable people: Irène Esambo

Vice-Ministers

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Security, Decentralization and Customary Affairs: Molipe Jean Claude

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Adubango Samy

Deputy Minister of Justice: Bayubazire Amato

Vice-Minister of Planning: Chrispin Mbadu

Vice-Minister of the Budget: Elysé Makoso

Deputy Minister of National Defense: Séraphine Kilubu

Vice-Minister of EPST: Namasia Aminata

Deputy Minister of Public Health and Prevention: Kilumba Nkulu Véronique

Deputy Minister of Finance: Onyeke Nsele Nsimba

Deputy Minister of Transport and Voice of Communication: Ekila Marc

Deputy Minister of Mines: Motemona Godard

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Kinyarwanda

Advertisement
Advertisement Enter ad code here
Advertisement Enter ad code here

Trending