Bintou Keita Announces Deployment of 4 UN units in Beni

Following weeks of protests demanding for an immediate exit of Monusco and other foreign agencies, Bintou Keita Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC has responded with a new plan.

Bintou Keita on Thursday announced the deployment of 4 UN units in Beni which she said are “more responsive, faster and more flexible”.

She admitted, “the national security forces and MONUSCO have not succeeded in putting an end to the massacres, in particular those perpetrated by the ADF, and that all the political forces are working together to restore peace and security without a rear political thought ”.

“Every Congolese is free to criticize MONUSCO and to ask the Government for our departure”, said Bintou Keita.

“Our soldiers are deploying 4 more responsive, faster and more flexible mobile units that will allow them to support the operations of the Congolese army,” said Bintou Keita.

“Our police and civilian personnel will intensify their engagement with the population, including those who criticize us, to identify all areas where we must and can make progress, including our warning systems,” she concluded.

The population believes that there is not enough commitment on the part of MONUSCO for the protection of civilians.

The Lamuka coalition, represented by radical opponents Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito call on the United Nations to lift the veil on the real identity of the armed groups raging in eastern DRC and to point out the responsibilities of each actor.

To believe them, if the United Nations were able to produce very detailed reports (case of the Mapping report) on the situation in the DRC and in the Great Lakes region, they are also able to identify the actors and the shooters. string of this situation.

“It is, indeed, high time to find out who is killing in Goma, Rutshuru, Beni, Masisi, Butembo, Ituri, South Kivu and elsewhere in eastern DRC and why”, maintains Lamuka.

Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, National President of the Movement for the Liberation of Congo (MLC) and Republican opponent, in a press release signed this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, called on the Congolese and the institutions to be held responsible.

“I call on the Congolese not to consider this recurring violence as news. Our nation’s survival is at stake. I invite the state institutions to take the correct measures of these events to finally ensure protection for our population, guarantee peace and put a definitive end to this surge of violence, ” Bemba said in a statement.