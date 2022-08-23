U$58 billion rich American billionaire Robson Walton is in Rwanda where he is taking tour in Akagera national park in East of the country and will also visit Nyungwe national park home to many species of chimpanzees.

According to his handlers, Robson Walton’s visit is part of this work with African Parks a conservation NGO that takes on the long-term management of National Parks in partnership with governments to save wildlife and help local communities.

Upon arrival in the country the American billionaire first met with President Paul Kagame in the capital Kigali where they held talks.

African Parks is currently managing 19 parks measuring 14.7 million hectares, they take on the complete responsibility and are accountable for all aspects of protected area management, including biodiversity conservation, law enforcement, community development, sustainable financing, infrastructure, and overall governance.

Rob and Melani Walton’s support of African Parks began in 2003 with the management of Majete Wildlife Reserve in Malawi and Liuwa Plain National Park in Zambia, the first two parks to join African Parks’ portfolio.

In 2010, the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation committed critical funding towards the rehabilitation of Akagera National Park in Rwanda, which included bringing lions and rhinos back to the country after they had gone locally extinct decades prior.

Between 2016 and 2017, they supported the historic translocation of 520 elephants in Malawi; and in 2019, Melani Walton joined the US Board of African Parks.

African Parks announced

In September 2021, African Parks announced a $100M commitment from the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation (RMWF), providing one of the largest contributions ever made to the conservation of protected areas in Africa.

According to details, this commitment aims at helping to expand African Parks’ impact to managing 30 parks over the next decade, preserving a significant portion of Africa’s biodiversity for the long-term benefit of local communities, while helping to grow the organisation’s endowment to ensure for reliable funding.