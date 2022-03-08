Benin President Patrice Talon Launches New Public TV Channel

Connect with us

Published

11 hours ago

on

The Beninese President Patrice Talon wants to create a new channel that is more modern than the traditional ORTB. A project he entrusted to a French group.

The 50 years old, ORTB is considered too old-fashioned by Patrice Talon.

The Beninese president believes that the programs of the channel of the group of the same name (Benin Broadcasting and Television Office) – which also includes a thematic television (BB24) and four radio stations – are not attractive enough.

A newcomer, called ORTB +, should therefore see the light of day in the coming months.

In discussions around its future content, the Ivorian public television RTI or Life TV, the entertainment channel created by businessman Fabrice Sawegnon, are cited as references.

