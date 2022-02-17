Belgian King and Queen To Visit DRCongo

Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are scheduled to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Royal Palace confirmed on Wednesday.

The Belgian royal couple was invited by the Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. The visit from Sunday 6 March to Thursday 10 March will centre on the capital Kinshasa, but few details of the programme are currently in the public domain.

The Belgian Royals will be accompanied by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Foreign Affairs Minister Sophie Wilmès and Development Cooperation Minister Meryame Kitir.

Belgium’s King travelled to Congo 12 years ago, when then-King Albert and Queen Paola went to Kinshasa for the celebrations of the country’s 50 years of independence.

It was a visit full of nostalgia for the Belgians. Sensitive subjects were avoided and King Albert didn’t utter a single public pronouncement during the entire trip.

The emphasis was on future co-operation including a scientific project to survey the River Congo.

Belgian-Congolese relations were turbulent during the Kabila era.

In 2020 on the occasion of 60 years of Congolese independence King Filip voiced deep regrets for the wounds inflicted during the past.

A Belgian parliamentary commission has issued a first report on Belgium’s colonial past, while it is still examining issues like birth certificates for mixed race Metis and the return of historical art.

It’s also now accepted that Katangan rebels and Belgian mercenaries were responsible for the death of Patrice Lumumba, Congo’s first post-independence prime minister.

Today [Thursday] the Congolese premier Sama Lukondo will be in Belgium where he will visit the AfricaMuseum.