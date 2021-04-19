Beatrice Munyenyezi, A big Catch For Rwanda

Rwandans especially those resident in Huye District will be able to travel to the Court in Kigali or even attend back home from site the trial of Beatrice Munyenyezi who has been away in the United States as she kept away from the long arm of the law.

Munyenyezi who once enjoyed the opulence of being a daughter-in-law to a Minister will now enjoy the neat silent cell at a detention facility as she awaits her trial on charges related to the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi which claimed over a million lives.

She was instrumental in implementing genocide in the former Butare Prefecture, now Huye district, in southern Rwanda. Details indicate that Munyenyezi was seen on roadblocks participating in checking identification cards in order to identify the Tutsi ethnicity to be killed.

Munyenyezi also handed over Tutsi to the Interahamwe militia for rape and participated in the shooting of a Catholic nun after handing her over to the militia for rape.

She is suspected of seven crimes; Murder as a genocide crime, conspiracy to commit genocide, planning of the genocide, complicity in genocide, incitement to commit genocide, extermination, and complicity in rape.

Munyenyezi, arrived at Kigali International Airport on April 17 at 7:04 p.m. local time (1704 GMT). She was arrested in 2013 in the United States and sentenced to 10 years there for lying about her role in the Rwandan genocide to obtain U.S. citizenship.

“Munyenyezi’s deportation means a lot in terms of justice delivery to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi because our case file was already in place,” said Thierry Murangira, acting spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

According to the genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit, Rwanda is still looking for more than 1,100 genocide fugitives still at large in both Western and African countries.

The Rwanda government has so far signed extradition treaties with 10 countries out of the 30 countries where suspects are believed to be hiding.