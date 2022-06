Details coming in from Burera district confirm that the dusty road Base-Butaro-Kidaho is earmarked for upgrading into a tarmac highway to improve the economic potential of the areas connected to the road.

According to Nshimiyimana Jean Baptiste vice mayor in charge of economic affairs told that national broadcaster that in the next three months, construction works on the highway will begin.

Eng. Patricie UWASE the Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure(MININFRA) in company with Imena Munyampenda the Director General at Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA) on Friday conducted a site visit to see the progress on construction work preparations.