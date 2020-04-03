Bank of Kigali has extend relief assistance to support the government of Rwanda in battling COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank announced that it will avail Rwf282,000,000 to be handed over to the government in the distribution of cash and supplies to vulnerable families that are affected by the crisis.

In this challenging and uncertain times, the bank said, “the well being of our communities remains our utmost priority.”

“This situation is severely affecting our communities, particularly workers in the infor-

mal economy, as well as small business owners, many of which are loyal clients of the

Bank,” the bank said in a statement issued on Friday afternoon.

As a contribution to combat the bank said its management had agreed to offer a grace period on interest and/or principal for up

to three months to businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

BK said it will continue to provide banking services preferably through digital

channels and ensure everyone’s safety and comfort.

“To our customers who want to continue servicing their facilities, the Bank will waive all late payment penalties on all Term loans (loans with monthly instalments), including BK quick loans as well Credit card penalties for the months of March, April and May 2020,” the bank said.

Customers are requested to call their Relationship Managers or Branch Business Managers for any assistance needed from the Bank during this crisis.

“At Bank of Kigali, we are confident that together we will weather the COVID-19 storm,

and we stand ready to support speedy economic recovery in Rwanda,” the bank said.

The world is facing an unprecedented challenge with communities and economies

everywhere affected by the growing COVID-19 pandemic.

In Rwanda, a lockdown was

announced in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, restricting movement and

visits outside homes, except for essential services such as healthcare, food shopping,

or banking.