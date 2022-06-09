Various industry captains and experts are currently gathered in Musanze district at Classic Hotel for the first Public Sector Accountability Training Forum (PSATF) from June7-11.

According to organisers it is the first event in Public Financial Management (PFM) to be conducted among the Institute’s flagship events and shall be hosted annually thereafter, as a commitment towards supporting the country’s PFM reform agenda.

Alexis Kamuhire the auditor general featured at the forum and delivered a presentation to participants under the topic “Matters affecting audit Opinions of audited entities and lessons for future improvement.”

The ultimate goal of the Government of Rwanda’s PFM Reform Strategy is to ensure efficient, effective and accountable use of public resources as a basis for economic development and poverty eradication through improved service delivery.

The PFM Reform strategy focuses on building human resource capacity, putting in place modern and effective systems and procedures for effective financial management and reporting and strengthening the institutional framework in accordance with international best practices for a more efficient and transparent PFM system.

It also aims at increasing effective coordination of various reforms, sequencing the reforms to the priorities of the country consistent with both the Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Strategy.