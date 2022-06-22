A delegation of Peace and Security Council of the African Union arrived on Tuesday in the Capital Gitega to begin discussions on Burundi’s progress in consolidating peace and security in a post-conflict country.

According to Daniel Oussa the Head of the delegation of the Peace and Security Council to the African Union they discussed the subjects of peace and security in Africa.

Mr. Oussa also pointed out that they discussed the situation prevailing in Burundi, a post-conflict country which has a dynamic that interests the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

He affirmed that they learned a lot of things in terms of peace and security consolidation, pacification and social reintegration.

Meanwhile, Diomède Nzeyimana, the deputy spokesperson for the Burundian Head of State, noted that the exchanges also hinged on the policy of promoting awareness among young people and their role in consolidating of peace in Africa.

The delegation welcomed the idea of ​​President Evariste Ndayishimiye where in Malabo, during the summit of African Heads of State called on leaders to combine their efforts to silence the guns.

He also asked the Heads of State to cut short the ascent to power through coups.

Diomède Nzeyimana indicated that the Head of State urged the members of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union to be good advisers to the Heads of State of their countries of origin.