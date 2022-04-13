Atletico Madrid will be looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit when Manchester City make the journey to the Wanda Metropolitano for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias could be available to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final second leg in Spain.

Portugal centre-back Dias, 24, has travelled with the squad after spending six weeks out with a thigh problem.

“He makes one training session and six weeks off, the fact he’s back is incredible,” said boss Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League leaders take a 1-0 advantage to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Guardiola expects the return in Madrid to be “so intense”.

He added: “We work on defending when we don’t have the ball and when we do have the ball. To win trophies you have to be solid and concede few goals, indeed few chances.

“We are not an exceptional team individually for defenders – ask Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], Riyad [Mahrez], Gundo [Ilkay Gundogan].

“But altogether we run as a team and that makes us really solid. If we are not solid tomorrow, it will be difficult to get to the semi-finals.”

Forward Gabriel Jesus is suspended after receiving his third yellow card of the tournament in last week’s win, while young midfielder Cole Palmer will have his foot injury assessed.

Atletico did not manage a shot on goal at Etihad Stadium but Guardiola says the Spanish side are unlikely to defend so deep at home.

“The people will support their team, led by the manager and we have to adapt,” he added. “We want to create more and more chances against them and really play as a team.”

‘Talk is cheap’

Atletico boss Diego Simeone has hit back at those who have criticised his team’s defensive style, which has included former Italy and Atletico manager Arrigo Sacchi and Dutch legend Marco Van Basten.

“I’ve been a coach since 2005-06 and I’ve never talked down to a colleague of mine or talked badly,” said Simeone “I always try to get in the other coaches’ shoes and there’s different ways of expressing what you think and what you believe in every game.

“When you don’t show appreciation for a colleague, I don’t really share that, but there are opinions of every journalist, every ex-player and people who haven’t played the game for a while, and they want to say a different thing.

“Like my dad said, ‘The fish dies by the mouth’. It’s a saying.

“Talk is cheap, talk is free and everybody can talk. We all have our opinions but I don’t talk badly of colleagues. I always respect my fellow coaches.”