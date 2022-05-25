Eighteen children and one adult were killed in Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Estrada did not provide any other information on the victims, according to CNN.

Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier Tuesday “it is believed” that the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos was killed by law enforcement. Estrada confirmed the suspect was killed.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Tuesday there were two incidents involving the suspected gunman prior to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The first was the gunman shooting his grandmother, resulting in her being airlifted to a hospital, Estrada said.

The second incident was the suspect crashing a vehicle near the elementary school. “The suspect did crash near a ditch nearby the school,” Estrada said. “That’s where he exited his vehicle with what I believe was a rifle and that’s when he attempted to enter the school where he was engaged by law enforcement. Unfortunately, he was able to enter the premises and then from there that’s when he entered several classrooms and started shooting his firearm.”

Estrada went on to say the gunman was seen with a “long rifle and backpack.” The gunman was also wearing body armor, Estrada said. Estrada could not confirm what type of rifle the gunman had, but says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

President Biden speaks

In his remarks to the nation Tuesday, President Biden said on his 17-hour flight from Asia he wondered why mass shootings are so prevalent in America.

“They have mental health problems. They have domestic disputes in other countries. They have people who are lost. But these kinds of mass shootings don’t happen with the frequency they happen in America,” Biden said.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the lobbyists,” Biden said.

Biden said it is time to “turn this pain into action” for the parents and citizens of the US.

“We have to make it clear to every elected official in this country it’s time to act,” he said.

“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act,” President Biden says of mass shootings as he calls for gun reform while addressing the nation after Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. 18 children and one adult were killed. https://t.co/oENT1Kbv27 pic.twitter.com/zAbM18IdrM — CNN (@CNN) May 25, 2022

School Closed

Dr. Hal Harrell, superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said that Uvalde district will cancel the rest of its school year, which was supposed to conclude in two days on Thursday.

“The school year’s done. We will have no school tomorrow or Thursday. All activities are canceled throughout the district,” Harrell said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Harrell said the district will provide “grief counseling and support at the civic center for our students” starting tomorrow at 10 a.m.

“This was a tragic, senseless event today and my heart is broke today, our hearts and thoughts and prayers are with all our families as we go through this day and days to come,” the superintendent said.