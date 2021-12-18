CORONA VIRUS
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld Gets Use Authorisation
AstraZeneca’s Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab), a long-acting antibody (LAAB) combination, has received Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) in the US for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19, with first doses expected to become available very soon.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the EUA status for Evusheld for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older who weigh 40kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended.
Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Myron J. Levin, MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, US, and principal investigator on the Provent trial, said:
“Millions of people in the US and around the world remain at serious risk for COVID-19 because their immune systems do not generate a sufficient immune response, even after receiving all recommended doses of vaccine. I am excited to offer my patients Evusheld as an easily-administered new option that provides long-lasting protection that could help them return to their everyday lives.”
Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “We are proud to play a leading role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and, with Evusheld, we now have the first antibody therapy authorised in the US to prevent COVID-19 symptoms before virus exposure, while also providing long lasting protection with a single dose.
Evusheld neutralises all previous SARs-CoV-2 variants to date, and we are working quickly to establish its efficacy against the new Omicron variant.
“We thank our clinical trial participants, the investigators, scientists, and government agencies and our colleagues at AstraZeneca who have all contributed to the development of Evusheld.”
Brian Koffman, MDCM (retired), MS Ed, Co-Founder, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of the CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia) Society, US, said:
“One of the primary questions I keep getting asked by patients is ‘When can I hug my grandchildren again?’ As a physician and person with a weakened immune system, l am filled with hope now that Evusheld will soon be available to those who can’t count on vaccination alone to provide the protection they need.
”Evusheld is a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies and is the only antibody therapy authorised in the US for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis and the only COVID-19 antibody delivered as an intramuscular dose (150mg tixagevimab and 150mg cilgavimab).
About 2% of the global population is considered at increased risk of an inadequate response to a COVID-19 vaccine.
About seven million people in the US are immunocompromised and may benefit from Evusheld for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.
This includes people with blood cancers or other cancers being treated with chemotherapy, and those taking medications after an organ transplant or who are taking immunosuppressive drugs for conditions including multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
The primary data supporting the Evusheld EUA are from the ongoing PROVENT Phase III pre-exposure prevention trial, which showed a statistically significant reduction (77% at primary analysis, 83% at median six-month analysis) in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 compared to placebo, with protection from the virus continuing for at least six months.
More follow-up is needed to establish the full duration of protection provided by Evusheld.
Data from the Phase III STORM CHASER post-exposure trial and the Evusheld Phase I trial also supported the EUA. Evusheld was well-tolerated in the trials. Evusheld and SARS-CoV-2 variantsStudies are underway to provide information on the impact of the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) on Evusheld.
Of the Omicron binding site substitutions relevant to Evusheld that have been tested to date in preclinical assays, none have been associated with escape from Evusheld neutralisation.
In vitro findings demonstrate Evusheld neutralises other recent emergent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants, including the Delta and Mu variants.
Evusheld is being developed with support from the US government, including federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in partnership with the Department of Defense; Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense, under Contract No. W911QY-21-9-0001.
AstraZeneca has agreed to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld. The U.S. government has indicated that it plans to distribute these doses to states and territories at no cost and on a pro rata basis. AstraZeneca is progressing with filings around the globe for potential emergency use authorisation or conditional approval of Evusheld in both COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.
3 Cases of new Omicron Variant Detected in Kenya
Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya’s Health Cabinet Secretary has confirmed that doctors have detected three cases of the new Omicron variant first detected in South Africa last month.
He said the cases were detected among travellers.
Last week, Uganda announced it had detected 11 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in travellers coming into the country, the first infections to be reported in East Africa.
The cases were detected in people screened at Entebbe International Airport who flew in from five different countries, Ugandan medical authorities said in a statement.
Five had come from Nigeria, two from South Africa — where the variant was first reported — and two from the United Arab Emirates.
The emergence of the highly mutated variant sparked fears that it could cause severe disease, be more contagious or could evade vaccines.
Early indicators suggest that it could be more transmissible, but promising data so far has suggested that vaccines still offer protection against Omicron.
On Tuesday, results of a study published in South Africa showed two shots of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine offers around 70 percent protection against severe disease from Omicron.
“The double dose of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine showing 70 percent effectiveness in reducing risk of hospitalisation,” said Ryan Noach, the head of South Africa’s leading private health insurance company, Discovery, which co-led the study.
Two doses of the vaccine offered 93 percent protection against earlier variants, according to the companies.
The study was based on the results of 78,000 PCR tests taken in South Africa between November 15 and December 7 and was conducted by Discovery along with the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC).
“We are extremely encouraged by the results,” said SAMRC head Glenda Gray.
But Noach warned that despite the protection offered by two doses, hospitals could still be overrun since Omicron is spreading rapidly in South Africa.
Rwanda Suspends Night Clubs Amid Fears Of Omnicron
Rwandans are sliding back to tough restrictions as the government moves in to prevent the spread of Omnicron coronavirus variant.
“Night clubs are suspended as is live band entertainment in other venues. organised concerts will be approved on case by case basis by Rwanda Development Board,” reads in part a communiqué from the Prime Minister’s office.
“Movements are prohibited between midnight to 4am. All businesses must close by 11pm according to the statement released by Prime Minister’s office. Public offices will operate at no more than 30% capacity and private businesses will operate at 50% capacity and must comply with covid-19 prevention measures,” the statement said.
Under the new restrictions that will go on for a month, traditional, civil and religious weddings guests should not exceed 30% of venue capacity and must not exceed 100 persons.
The Omnicron variant was first detected in South Africa and has been fast spreading across Europe, Asia, and America. The variant has been seen in over 10 countries in Africa so far.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Health said in a statement early on Thursday that the omicron variant was found in 6 people in the samples taken from those who traveled to the country and those they were in contact with.
Meanwhile, Rwanda and dozens of countries have blacklisted South Africa and its neighbours since South African scientists flagged Omicron last week.
Rwanda suspended direct flights to and from southern Africa due to the new variant, the prime minister’s office has said.
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
The government has said that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday.
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told Parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”
All UK arrivals from red list countries are required to pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.
But with all 11 countries being removed from that list, it was confirmed that those currently in managed quarantine would be allowed to leave early and “follow the rules as if they had arrived from a non-red list country”.
Some travellers had paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, with complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.
Anyone who has tested positive will to remain in isolation, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons.
Mr Javid also said earlier he was “very persuaded” by calls to reimburse people and hoped to make an announcement on that soon.
The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron.
Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.
AstraZeneca's Evusheld Gets Use Authorisation
