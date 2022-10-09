Arsenal And Liverpool Face off Today

Arsenal and Liverpool fans are counting every minute towards the kick off of the much anticipated encounter of the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

League leaders Arsenal will be looking to make it eight wins from nine matches.

Liverpool, of course, are the only team who have managed to keep pace with Pep Guardiola’s Man City in recent times, making Sunday’s clash an extremely exciting and potentially telling one in terms of anticipating how the rest of the season may unfold.

The Gunners extended their winning run in all competitions at home to eight matches by beating Bodo/Glimt 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

If they can make it nine in a row on Sunday and keep ahead of Man City at the top of the table in the process, then what previously seemed to be wild dreams may become perceived as more realistic ambitions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are suffering their poorest start to a season in several years, with Jurgen Klopp’s side heading into Sunday’s meeting 11 points behind their forthcoming opponents (albeit with one game in hand).

Liverpool, meanwhile, are expected to travel without midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur and Curtis Jones due to injury, although the latter is edging closer to a return after returning to training on Thursday.

Ibrahima Konate was named among the substitutes for the first time this season against Rangers after suffering a knee injury in pre-season, but Klopp is unlikely to make any changes to his back line, especially with Andrew Robertson still sidelined with his own knee issue.

The German’s main dilemma will be whether to revert to his usual 4-3-3 formation or stick with the 4-2-3-1 system that secured a win against Rangers on Tuesday, with the former likely to be preferred given Arsenal’s slick possession game in midfield.

As such, Fabinho could replace Darwin Nunez, with Salah and Luis Diaz dovetailing either side of Diogo Jota, although Firmino does offer an alternative option given his excellent start to the season.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz