The state-owed General Electricity Company of Libya on Friday said that an unknown group cut gas supply to a power plant in southern Tripoli, causing blackout to large areas of the city.

“The General Electricity Company confirms that the closure of the gas pipeline of Sidi Sayeh area (southern Tripoli) that feeds some power generator units of the western region caused power deficit of 1,000 megawatts,” the Company said in a statement.

The Company demanded immediate reopening of the gas pipeline so that power can be restored in the affected areas.

No group has claimed responsibility for cutting the gas pipeline yet.

Years of armed conflicts and insecurity forced foreign companies responsible for the construction of power projects to abandon their projects, causing deficit in the public power network since the former regime of Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

Tripoli has been witnessing deadly armed conflict between the eastern-based army and the rival UN-backed government since April 2019.